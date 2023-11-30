To Celebrate 5th Anniversary, Jackpot World Gift 100 Players All-Inclusive Trip to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpot World, one of the most popular global online casino slots games from SpinX, recently celebrated its 5th anniversary, inviting 100 loyal players on an all-inclusive trip to Las Vegas for 3 nights and 4 days.

"This is not just Jackpot World's 5th birthday, but a celebration for all players together," said a Jackpot World game producer, who is always striving to give players the best experience. "That's why our team wants to share this joy and gratitude with all of our players in this special way." The special anniversary trip was designed to bring everyone together in real life and also provided a unique opportunity for the player community to meet the team behind the game.

About the Las Vegas Trip

Jackpot World gifted 50 lucky winners & a guest of their choice (100 total players) an all-inclusive trip to Las Vegas for 3 nights and 4 days from September 28 to October 1, 2023. The players were treated to a custom gift bag, a luxurious stay at a 5-star glam hotel, delicious dinners at some of the city's best restaurants, and access to the hottest nightclubs and shows in Las Vegas.

To enhance the thrilling gameplay experience, a gaming tournament was held during the trip. Various fun activities were available for players, including a live DJ, a 360 photo booth, a Selfiecookie station, a Cleopatra cosplayer for photo opportunities, a Jackpot World signature wall, an all-inclusive bar, and passed catering. As special guests, four popular influencers were invited as group leaders leading 4 groups against each other in the Spin Challenge. Two of them are @The Big Jackpot and @Jackpot Jackie Slots, who are famous slots influencers on YouTube and Facebook. @SayHiToMatthew and @Norma Geli are famous lifestyle influencers living in Vegas. At the end of the gaming tournament, amazing prizes were distributed to the winners, including a Cruise Ship Trip for 2, iPads, and $500 Gift Cards.

About the Jackpot World Community

Scott, a loyal Jackpot World player, said: "The trip to Las Vegas was an opportunity for us to bring everyone together and create memories that will last a lifetime." Most of the players who participated in this event were already long-time players, who had been with the game for over a year and had spent countless happy hours playing it, as well as making friends from all over the world within the Jackpot World community.

Many other players also expressed their gratitude, echoing Scott's sentiments about the experience and the opportunity to meet other players and the team behind the game.

"Being part of this trip was amazing! I met so many great people and had the time of my life," said one player. "It's incredible how Jackpot World brought us all together and created a community where we can have fun and make new friends."

Jackpot World's popularity as an online casino game stems not only from its free-to-play slot games but also from the fabulous community atmosphere it fosters. As an online slot machine game, Jackpot World strives to be more than just a mobile game. The team strives to create a casual gaming community where players can find everything they need - happiness, friendship, companionship, mutual understanding, and respect.

About Jackpot World

Jackpot World is a casual slot game launched by SpinX. With 200+ free slots available, a variety of slot themes, beautiful graphics and a huge collection of free and fun features updated daily, it is recommended by over 10,000,000 players worldwide.

For more information about Jackpot World and its community, please visit:

Official Website: https://www.jackpot-world.com/

Download with 6M free coins: https://bit.ly/PlayJW

For media inquiries, please contact: Alex Chung, jackpotworld@spinxgames.com

