PT Pupuk Sriwidjaja Selects KBR's Purifier Technology for Grassroots Ammonia Plant in Indonesia

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its Purifier™ ammonia technology has been selected by PT Pupuk Sriwidjaja Palembang (Pusri), a subsidiary of PT Pupuk Indonesia, for its planned Pusri 3B Ammonia Plant to be built in South Sumatera Province, Indonesia. This will be KBR's twelfth ammonia plant licensed to Pupuk Indonesia.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide technology license, proprietary engineering design, proprietary equipment, and catalyst for the new plant. This plant will replace two existing plants, Pusri 3 and Pusri 4, delivering significant savings in energy consumption and operational costs to Pusri.

"We are honored to further extend our long-time partnership with Pusri with this award," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "This project is a testament to Pupuk Indonesia's continued leadership as a global fertilizer producer as well as their continued trust in our leading ammonia technologies, solutions, and expertise."

KBR is a world leader in ammonia technology and has been at the forefront of innovation in the ammonia market for decades. Since 1943, KBR has licensed, engineered, or constructed over 250 grassroot ammonia plants worldwide.

