ALLEGIANT WINS PASSENGER-RATED FOUR STAR RANKING AWARD

Las Vegas' hometown airline earns excellence distinction for the fifth year

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is proud to announce it has been ranked as a 2024 Four Star Low-Cost Carrier by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), a global nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the passenger experience. This is the fifth time the Las Vegas-based carrier has earned the award.

The 2024 APEX Five-Star and Four-Star Airline Awards are global rankings entirely based on passenger feedback. Using a five-star scale, passengers rated nearly one million flights on more than 600 airlines worldwide.

"Our team members are laser-focused on providing customers with an experience that exceeds their expectations," said Greg Anderson, the airline's president. "It's an honor to once again receive the APEX award because it's a testament to how our guests feel about traveling with Allegiant."

The APEX Five Star and Four Star Airline Awards are independently certified by a professional external auditing company. They were created based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered through APEX's partnership with TripIt® from Concur® , the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app.

Allegiant's ultra-low-cost business model allows the airline to swiftly react to ever-evolving consumer trends, offering the experiences customers desire when they go on vacation. For example, Allegiant's Buy On Board team recently upgraded the inflight menu to include premium brand liquor and mixers and more beverage choices. Passengers can now find beverages such as Johnnie Walker Blue scotch whisky, Don Julio Reposado tequila, Grey Goose vodka and other popular beverages, such as Modelo beer, Daou wine and La Marca prosecco.

Allegiant is unique in that it has a dedicated in-house team to research and select the products for the airline's inflight menus, allowing them to respond quickly and efficiently to consumer trends. When Modelo became the favorite beer of choice for Americans last summer, Allegiant added the popular Mexican import to its menu within weeks.

Allegiant's inflight menu also includes premium mixers such as Filthy brand Margarita and Bloody Mary mixes, as well as Stirrings brand Cosmopolitan, Old Fashioned, Mai tai, and Mule mixers.

"These premium products were added in response to test-and-learn surveys," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant's chief marketing officer. "Over 60 percent of customers indicated that they prefer a mini liquor and mixer to come separately, so that they can mix their own drinks instead of purchasing a pre-mixed, canned cocktail. Allegiant is constantly measuring customer sentiment and responding accordingly," DeAngelo added.

