JD Sports and Finish Line Partner With Instacart to Power Same-Day Delivery Across North America

SAN FRANCISCO and INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Sports, the leading global sports fashion retailer, and Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced a new partnership to launch same-day delivery from more than 500 JD Sports and Finish Line stores nationwide via the Instacart App and website. JD Sports is one of the first sports-fashion retail partners to leverage Instacart's technologies, giving customers access to same-day delivery for more than 16,000 products, including popular athletic footwear and apparel brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, Puma and more, delivered in as fast an hour.

"We are excited to announce the new partnership with Instacart to further transform the way customers shop for their favorite sneakers and apparel. In today's digital age, online shopping has become a norm, and customers are increasingly seeking swift delivery solutions." said Kristin Matter, VP Digital at JD Sports. "With this partnership, we are taking our omni-channel strategy to new heights, providing customers with an unparalleled shopping experience, focused on convenience. Customers can now browse our extensive range of sneakers, apparel and accessories on Instacart and have their selections swiftly delivered on the same day from the convenience of their homes. This collaboration signifies our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our valued customers, ensuring they can enjoy a seamless and efficient shopping experience."

JD Sports and Finish Line have historically offered various convenient shopping options, including online ordering for in-store pickup and shipping. Now, with the introduction of online ordering through the Instacart App, JD Sports and Finish Line customers can browse thousands of products and have them delivered right to their doorstep in as fast as an hour. While shopping for footwear and apparel in the Instacart App, customers can easily select their preferred styles, colors, and sizes before adding items to their cart.

"For more than 40 years, JD Sports has been a leader in offering top-tier brands that inspire customers," said Blake Wallace, Senior Director of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "We're proud to partner with JD Sports for same-day delivery via Instacart, elevating their e-commerce strategy and catering to the evolving needs of customers. Whether it's back to school needs or holiday gifts, you can now have them delivered in as fast as an hour."

To begin shopping from JD Sports and Finish Line for same-day delivery via Instacart, customers can visit https://www.instacart.com/store/jd-sports/storefront or select the JD Sports or Finish Line storefront on the Instacart App. For all orders, an Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's chosen delivery time frame.

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

JD Sports, founded in 1981 in Bury, England, has evolved into a global leader in the world of athletic footwear and apparel. With a keen focus on global accessibility and staying at the forefront of trends, JD Sports proudly offers an extensive range of renowned brands, including Nike, Jordan, New Balance, adidas, and many others. JD Sports boasts a network of 172 stores in North America and over 1000 worldwide as well as omni-channel digital retail connecting shoppers through the culture of sport, music and fashion.

