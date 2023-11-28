InfoReach Unveils Auto-Q: Streamlining ETF and Fixed Income RFQ Automation

Global Provider of Electronic Trading Technology to Launch new RFQ Tool

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoReach is pleased to introduce InfoReach Auto-Q, a new solution designed to streamline the handling of Requests for Quotes (RFQs) in the ETF and fixed-income markets.

InfoReach Auto-Q is a significant advancement in the InfoReach Trade Management System (TMS), offering brokers a more efficient and simplified RFQ process for their clients.

Key features:

Automated RFQ Management: InfoReach Auto-Q reduces the need for time-consuming, error-prone manual processes.

Speed and Efficiency: Brokers can respond within milliseconds to client RFQs by utilizing InfoReach Auto-Q's.

Optimized Quote Selection: The system can automatically query multiple quote providers and market makers to select the best quote for the client. It also allows for necessary markups to be applied before forwarding the quote.

Seamless Order Execution: If the client decides to proceed with an order based on the provided quote, InfoReach Auto-Q seamlessly executes the order with the selected quote provider.

Instrument Versatility: InfoReach Auto-Q caters to a wide range of financial instruments, including ETFs and fixed-income products.

Flexible RFQ Types: Whether your clients prefer specifying the side of the quote (buy or sell) or opt for side-neutral RFQs, InfoReach Auto-Q handles both seamlessly.

Multi-Leg Instrument Support: The system efficiently manages multi-leg instruments, commonly referred to as SWITCHes, catering to the diverse needs of brokers and their clients.

"We're pleased to introduce InfoReach Auto-Q to the financial industry," said Alex Korsky, Vice President of Client Services at InfoReach. "InfoReach has automated Request for Quote Execution (RFQE) for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and RFQ for Fixed Income Products. This automation will enable sell-side clients of InfoReach to service their customers in the most efficient manner for both the single and the multi-leg ETF trades initiated through RFQE and Fixed income trades initiated in response to RFQ."

InfoReach Auto-Q promises to simplify RFQ processing for brokers in the ETF and fixed-income markets, empowering them to better meet their clients' needs in an ever-evolving financial landscape.

For more information about InfoReach Auto-Q, please Request a Demo.

About InfoReach:

InfoReach is an independent provider of multi-asset broker-neutral software solutions for electronic trading, including OMS and EMS platforms for global equities, futures, options, forex, and fixed income. InfoReach's team delivers high-performance technology with high-touch support. InfoReach tailors the buy-side and sell-side client systems to accommodate current and future needs. They are configurable to provide unique adaptations without adding development time and costs.

For more than 25 years, InfoReach has helped clients to improve their trade execution process and performance with efficient design and support of consolidated trading tools and a global connectivity network. InfoReach is a privately held company headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Amsterdam, and Sao Paulo. For more information, visit www.inforeachinc.com Follow us on Twitter @InfoReach and check our blog for informational content.

