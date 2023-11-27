Carlyle Group and WP Carey Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, November 30:
- Carlyle Group Inc. (NASD: CG) will replace ICU Medical Inc. (NASD: ICUI) in the S&P MidCap 400. ICU Medical will replace PacWest Bancorp (NASD: PACW) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is acquiring PacWest Bancorp in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Post-merger, Banc of California will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. ICU Medical is more representative of the small-cap market space.
- WP Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) will replace Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR) in the S&P MidCap 400. Worthington Industries will replace Avantax, Inc. (NASD: AVTA) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Aretec Group, Inc. is acquiring Avantax in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions. Worthington Industries is more appropriate for the S&P SmallCap 600 with an anticipated spin-off transaction expected to be completed in early December.
- Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) will replace Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC is to acquire Veritiv Corporation in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
November 30, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Carlyle Group
CG
Financials
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
ICU Medical
ICUI
Health Care
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
WP Carey
WPC
Real Estate
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Worthington Industries
WOR
Materials
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Clearway Energy
CWEN;
Utilities
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Veritiv
VRTV
Industrials
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Worthington Industries
WOR
Materials
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Avantax,
AVTA
Financials
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
ICU Medical
ICUI
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
PacWest Bancorp
PACW
Financials
