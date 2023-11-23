DrTalks Announces the Sleep Deep Summit Taking Place from February 6 - 12, 2024

Sleep Medicine Specialist Audrey Wells, MD, and 40+ Sleep Health Experts Gather to Share the Latest Breakthroughs in Sleep Apnea and Insomnia Treatment

Key Takeaways:

This upcoming online event features 40+ sleep and lifestyle medicine experts to provide insights into enhancing sleep health.

If sleep apnea and insomnia are not treated, they can have a big impact on your health.

The Sleep Deep Summit is free for all attendees and is taking place from February 6 to 12, 2024 .

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks has recently announced the Sleep Deep Summit: New Approaches To Beating Sleep Apnea and Insomnia . It's an online event aiming to help individuals struggling with sleep apnea and insomnia. Hosted by Audrey Wells, MD , a physician specializing in sleep medicine, this free online summit is set to take place from February 6 to 12, 2024.

(PRNewsfoto/DrSummits) (PRNewswire)

This upcoming online event features 40+ sleep medicine experts to provide insights into enhancing sleep health.

"These disorders not only rob you of sleep but could also rob you of your future," said Dr. Wells in a video trailer for the upcoming summit. "Sleep apnea and insomnia can cost you years of good health, even years of your life. What's even more startling is that about 80% of adults that have sleep apnea are undiagnosed," she added.

Dr. Wells is a board-certified specialist in sleep and obesity medicine. With a medical degree from the University of Michigan, she has devoted over 15 years to advancing treatment for sleep apnea. Beyond her medical expertise, Dr. Wells is also a certified life coach. She combines her medical and coaching skills to give patients a holistic approach to better sleep.

Dr. Wells is also the founder of Super Sleep MD, a platform offering resources, educational material, and virtual courses for those with sleep apnea. Through these endeavors, she advances her lifelong mission of helping people live a more awake and vibrant life every day.

The Sleep Deep Summit features renowned experts in sleep medicine and lifestyle medicine. They are slated to share their knowledge to provide attendees with actionable steps to improve their sleep health. Some notable names in the speaker lineup include:

Anna Esparham, MD

Sarah Silverman , MD

Carolynn Francavilla Brown , MD

Interested attendees can sign up for the summit at https://summits.drtalks.com/sleep-apnea-summit/ .

About DrTalks:

DrTalks brings together some of the most sought-after leaders on the front lines of health, wellness, and medicine. Get on-demand access to talks, summits, and more — straight from the source.

The goal of DrTalks.com is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and the Sleep Deep Summit is a crucial step toward achieving that goal. To learn more about DrTalks, visit our newsroom at https://drtalks.com/newsroom .

Press Contact:

Mila Grandes

Head of Content

+1 (825) 945 - 2667

mila@drtalks.com

Calgary, Canada

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DrTalks