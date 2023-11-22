We're Hiring Wednesday
Hamilton ETFs Opens the Market

Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jennifer Mersereau, Senior Partner, Co-Founder & COO, Hamilton ETFs, Patrick Sommerville, Senior Partner, Head of Business Development, Hamilton ETFs, and their team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Hamilton U.S. Equity Yield Maximizer ETF (TSX: SMAX) and the Hamilton Technology Yield Maximizer ETF (TSX: QMAX).

Hamilton ETFs is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF managers with over $3 billion in assets under management across fifteen ETFs designed to maximize income and growth from trusted sectors, in Canada and across the globe. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector; the firm's most recent Insights can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary.

