Free Thanksgiving Feast will be Hosted at Laugh Factory for 43rd Consecutive Year

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World-famous Laugh Factory Hollywood will host its 43rd consecutive annual free Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, November 23, with seatings at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Tiffany Haddish, Alonzo Bodden and Tim Allen (from left) will be among the comedians serving food and doing standup at Laugh Factory Hollywood’s 43rd Annual free Thanksgiving Feast. (PRNewswire)

Top comedians will serve food and do standup at Laugh Factory Hollywood's 43rd Annual free Thanksgiving Feast.

Laugh Factory welcomes those who are away from home, those who are underserved, or those who are simply in need of a warm meal and some good laughs.

Top comedians including Tiffany Haddish, Tim Allen, Paul Rodriguez, Alonzo Bodden, Kira Soltanovich, Tom Dreesen and many others will serve the guests and give them a delightful show.

"Spending the Thanksgiving holiday alone is no laughing matter," said Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada, who encourages everyone to spread the word about this event. "You might know someone who needs a warm meal. And in addition, some of the funniest people in the world will be giving them food for their soul. Laughter is healing, and we need laughter more than ever, particularly in these difficult times."

Masada encourages everyone to do their part to help those in need this Thanksgiving. "We're looking for some Good Samaritans to help homeless and other underserved people get to the event, or simply give them the Laugh Factory address so they can get a great holiday meal with all the trimmings and a full helping of comedy.

"We will have food available for more than 2,000 people in need this Thanksgiving," Masada said.

The Laugh Factory • 8001 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90046 • www.laughfactory.com

Contact: Greg Waskul (818) 926-0079

or gregwaskul@aol.com

