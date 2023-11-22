Aaron's Announces the Opening of its Newest GenNext Stores in Live Oak, FL and Rockford, IL

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions today announced the recent opening of its newest company-operated Aaron's GenNext stores in Live Oak, FL and Rockford, IL.

The new Aaron's stores in Live Oak and Rockford mark a return to both markets for Aaron's, and they reflect the latest expansion of the Company's GenNext store initiative, which is transforming the in-store customer experience. The new store in Live Oak is conveniently located at 10550 70th Street, beside the Walmart shopping center just off I-10. The store is open Monday – Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The new store in Rockford is located at 6325 E. State Street in Forest Plaza near Rockford University, and it is open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

"GenNext stores are an integral part of the Company's strategy to better serve communities across the country," said Douglas Lindsay, CEO of The Aaron's Company. "As we open new GenNext stores, we continue to receive positive feedback from our customers and team members. We look forward to delivering exceptional value and service to our customers in Live Oak and Rockford with a best-in-class shopping experience."

Aaron's GenNext stores include larger showrooms and/or re-engineered store layouts, updated signage, expanded product assortment, enhanced technology-enabled shopping and checkout, and an innovative operating model, providing a best-in-class experience for shoppers. The GenNext program includes remodeling existing stores into the updated format as well as opening stores in new locations. So far this year, Aaron's has converted or opened 38 GenNext stores, bringing the total to 249 company-operated GenNext stores since launching the initiative in 2018.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods across its brands: Aaron's, BrandsMart U.S.A., BrandsMart Leasing, and Woodhaven. Aaron's offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,250 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart U.S.A. is one of the leading appliance retailers in the country with 11 retail stores in Florida and Georgia, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart Leasing offers lease-to-own solutions to customers of BrandsMart U.S.A. Woodhaven is the Company's furniture manufacturing division. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, aarons.com, and brandsmartusa.com.

