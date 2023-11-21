Refreshed 2024 Hyundai Elantra N Adds Motorsport-inspired Performance and Design

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's refreshed 2024 Elantra N adds upgraded technology derived from motorsport competition to provide fine-tuned performance with improved stability and comfort. First launched in 2021, Elantra N has become a favorite sport sedan among driving enthusiasts, accelerating Hyundai N's brand appeal in the U.S. market. The refreshed Elantra N will arrive at dealers beginning in January 2024.

The new Elantra N boasts upgraded technological capabilities transferred from motorsport competition to offer sharper handling, enhanced safety, and improved comfort to deliver an emotionally engaging driving experience based on the three pillars of N-vehicle development — Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability and Everyday Sportscar.

Refreshed Elantra N with redesigned front bumper fascia and grille (PRNewswire)

2024 Elantra N Refreshed Features:

Redesigned front bumper fascia and grille

Redesigned dual-projector LED headlamps

Redesigned 19-inch forged alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires

Redesigned rear bumper fascia and diffuser

Motorsport-derived enhancements boost comfort and safety while improving performance

Ride and handling enhancements include a reinforced engine-mount membrane for reduced vibrations and improved agility, G-bushing reinforcement for improved yaw response and steering precision, along with a new rear-suspension S/ABS insulator (changed from rubber to urethane on the rear support) for improved damping and yaw response. The Electronic Controlled Suspension (ECS) features updated software optimized for the hardware changes.

Refreshed Elantra N redesigned rear bumper fascia and diffuser (PRNewswire)

For the steering system, gearbox tolerances are enhanced for better steering feedback and direct feeling. A new, low-friction universal joint is also used to increase precision feel. The motor-driven power-steering system features updated software that has been optimized for the new chassis and steering changes. New, standard forged alloy wheels reduce total unsprung weight by an impressive 33 lbs. compared to the previous wheel design for enhanced handling response and ride comfort. Front and rear tire pressures have also increased to compensate for higher front-axle loads while maintaining ride and handling balance.

The new Elantra N receives improved cooling without compromising aerodynamic efficiency. For maximum cooling, a duct-style air guard channels air flow more efficiently to the radiator, improving aerodynamics, efficiency, and cooling capability in extreme conditions. A new motorsports-derived front-bumper air guide augments stopping performance by routing air directly over the braking system to improve heat dissipation. Braking is further enhanced with upgraded Electronic Stability Control (ESC) software and the addition of thermal protection on the front brake lines for increased endurance.

Refreshed Elantra N (PRNewswire)

The new Elantra N's 2.0T direct-injected engine was specially developed for N models. It is paired with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed dual-clutch transmission to deliver an estimated 276 HP and 289 lb.-ft. of torque to the front wheels.

Motorsports-inspired look

The front of the 2024 Elantra N features enhanced black trim. When combined with the bolder bumper design and revised headlamps, the fresh look delivers a dynamic and aggressive face that embodies N brand's high-performance spirit. N-specific red trim graces the front and rear bumpers, including the side sill mouldings, completing the distinctive high-performance appearance. In addition, a black-anodized emblem featuring the new identity of the N brand accentuates this model's sporty image.

Hyundai's introduction video for the refreshed Elantra N is at the following link: Refreshed Elantra N.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

Refreshed Elantra N interior (PRNewswire)

Redesigned Elantra N dual-projector LED headlamps and 19-inch forged alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America