Ram Truck Brand Keeps One-of-a-Kind Tradition as Official Truck of the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Scenes from the iconic 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade as Ram Trucks tow the amazing floats down the streets of down the streets of Manhattan.(Photo credit: Ram brand) (PRNewswire)

As the Official Truck of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Ram trucks will tow all parade floats for the ninth consecutive year

Ram trucks will be fully wrapped to complement three unique float designs that include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Willy Wonka and Chocolate Factory and the star of the parade, Santa Claus

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs November 23 on NBC, beginning at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones

The Ram Truck brand is kicking-off the one-of-a-kind holiday tradition as the Official Truck of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® for the ninth consecutive year. Working closely with the Macy's team and the City of New York, Ram is helping to keep the holiday tradition alive as more than 20 trucks will be towing all the floats, bringing joy into the hearts of New Yorkers and millions across the nation.

In addition, Ram will be in full holiday spirit as three trucks will be fully wrapped to complement the float designs of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Willy Wonka and Chocolate Factory and, most importantly, a specially wrapped Ram truck will be towing the star of the parade, Santa Claus.

"It is a privilege for the Ram Truck brand to be the official truck of one America's most celebrated occasions," said Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "Our Ram trucks are built to serve all our customers everywhere, and we are honored to be just a small part of the magic that happens during the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade as our full portfolio of award-winning trucks pulls these floats down the streets of Manhattan."

Ram will not only help transport the floats down the parade route but will also assist in moving other parade materials needed to produce the annual celebration, from tool containers to costumes and much more, in the lead up to the start of the procession on Thanksgiving Day. The Ram Truck brand provided the Macy's parade with more than 70 trucks and Ram ProMaster commercial vans, many of which are used for behind-the-scenes functions leading up to the parade start.

The 97th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide on NBC-TV, Thursday, November 23, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, in all time zones. For more information, visit macys.com/parade. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social media platforms and follow #MacysParade.

New 2025 Ram 1500

Progress doesn't wait for permission. Introducing the new 2025 Ram 1500 lineup, pushing the standards of power into the next era of the Ram Brand.

Whether customers demand gas, electric or something in between, the full lineup of 2025 Ram 1500 trucks again redefine what a truck can be through a powerful combination of bold styling, capability, and performance.

Built to serve from the ground up, frame first, to deliver more than anything consumers would have ever expected from the Ram Truck brand.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks - the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster - the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmark for:

Best-in-class standard horsepower

Segment-first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with real metal and leather elements and a new 14.5-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with a double wishbone front suspension and five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level, four-corner air suspension

Best-in-class available rear leg room

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2023 Ram 1500 as the best full-size light-duty pickup.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

