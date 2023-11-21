Prodigy Education Levels-Up Game Team with Hire of Industry Leader Mateus Ximenes

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Prodigy Education ('Prodigy') has appointed seasoned video game industry leader Mateus Ximenes to oversee the strategic development of the company's award-winning EdTech games. Mateus joins as Executive Vice President, Product, Game, and previously held senior roles working on globally recognized gaming franchises, including Angry Birds and Candy Crush.

Prodigy Education is a global leader in game-based learning (CNW Group/Prodigy Education Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Mateus will lead Prodigy's game team to further enhance the student experience of its popular game-based learning platforms. This includes its flagship Math Game, which is played by more than eight million students a month in classrooms and homes worldwide.

To support Mateus' vision, Prodigy is also actively recruiting for a number of game-related roles across its Product Development and Engineering Teams.

"I'm thrilled to join a mission-driven company like Prodigy," said Mateus. "Crafting gaming experiences that kids will love, while also positively influencing their education, is incredibly fulfilling. Leading Prodigy's dynamic and high-performance game team, my focus will be on enhancing the 'game' aspect of 'game-based learning' and ensuring an engaging educational journey for millions of young students."

Mateus also joins Prodigy's Senior Leadership Team, reporting into Prodigy Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Alex Peters.

"Mateus has a proven track record of building and empowering teams to create incredible gameplay experiences," said Alex. "His deep gaming industry experience will be a huge asset to our team as we maximize the fun and engagement in our products, which is absolutely critical to keeping students motivated. This key appointment significantly furthers our mission to help every student in the world love learning."

Before joining Prodigy, Mateus was Chief Product Officer at California-based media and technology company MediaLab. He has also held senior roles with video game developers Scopely, Social Point, King Digital Entertainment, and Rovio Entertainment, where he notably oversaw the development and launch of one of the company's most successful titles, Angry Birds 2.

Prodigy Math is used by almost 1 million teachers in classrooms every year and was named the most popular supplemental classroom tool in the United States . Kids explore different worlds across Prodigy Island, going on quests, meeting magical characters, and rescuing and collecting pets, all while practicing standards-aligned math skills. More recently, the company launched Prodigy English, a sandbox-style game which allows students to practice English skills while building their own online worlds, collecting supplies, and exploring with friends.

About Prodigy Education

Prodigy Education is a global leader in game-based learning. Our mission is to help every student in the world love learning, motivating millions worldwide via fun, secure and accessible curriculum-aligned gameplay experiences. At Prodigy Education, we believe maximizing student motivation helps develop a lifetime love of learning. Prodigy's approach to fun, game-based learning means kids no longer have to choose between homework and playtime. Visit www.prodigygame.com to learn more.

