Hyland Healthcare to feature latest enterprise imaging solutions and partnerships at RSNA 2023

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland Healthcare, a global enterprise imaging and content services provider recognized as a Major Player in IDC's European and US MarketScape for its Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), returns to this year's Radiological Society of North America's (RSNA) annual conference. Hyland Healthcare will showcase the company's enterprise diagnostic imaging and point of care solutions, among other innovative technologies.

Hyland Healthcare continues to develop cutting-edge solutions within its product portfolio to transform healthcare workflows. With more healthcare organizations impacted by growing challenges such as staff shortages, burnout and greater demand for imaging and diagnostic services, Hyland Healthcare is delivering technologies that enable clinicians and imaging providers to have a comprehensive view of patients' information that leads to better, informed medical decisions.

RSNA attendees can meet and hear from Hyland Healthcare representatives about product enhancements and partnerships that enable patient-centered care; highlights include:

Hyland's cloud-based enterprise imaging SaaS solution: To effectively meet diverse imaging needs, healthcare organizations can tap into an imaging cloud infrastructure that manages the data complexity, infrastructure and security, while ensuring ubiquitous access to imaging data.

New AI-powered integration with deepc. Partnering with deepc, a leading radiology artificial intelligence (AI) platform, enables Hyland to integrate deepc's advanced AI solution into its existing medical suite. The integration will enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows and improve patient care outcomes for Hyland customers.

Expert presentations. For attendees interested in moving large imaging data sets to the cloud, join Lyle McMillin , principal product manager of Hyland Healthcare, at the Innovation Theater on Nov. 26 at 10:30 a.m. as he discusses the realities of imaging in the cloud.

"There are few vendors that bridge the interoperability gaps between content services and imaging workflows," said McMillin. "As one of those vendors, Hyland is deeply committed to evolving our technologies so that physicians and radiologists can achieve interoperability. Our offerings connect all unstructured data and medical imaging in one central location, resulting in enhanced clinical visibility and improved patient loyalty."

Further demonstrating Hyland Healthcare's expertise and commitment to promoting greater interoperability, the company's Acuo, PACSGear and NilRead solutions were successfully tested at the 2023 IHE Europe Connectathon, a key indicator that products have passed interoperability requirements and meet world-class healthcare IT standards.

Hyland Healthcare's booth features six demo stations covering enterprise diagnostic imaging, NilRead, Acuo VNA and PACSgear Enterprise Capture solutions. For more information, visit HylandHealthcare.com and booth No. 1329 in the South Hall at Chicago's McCormick Place from Nov. 26-29.

About Hyland Healthcare

Hyland Healthcare provides connected healthcare solutions that harness unstructured content at all corners of the enterprise and link it to core clinical and business applications such as electronic medical records (EMR) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Hyland Healthcare is the only technology partner that offers a full suite of content services and enterprise imaging tools, bringing clinical documents, medical images and other clinically rich data to healthcare stakeholders that need it most. This comprehensive view of patient information accelerates business processes, streamlines clinical workflows and improves clinical decision making.

