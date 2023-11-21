Better Scalability for Leading Swiss Milk Processor

Emmi launches Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage

MUNICH, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Emmi, a leading dairy product manufacturer based in Lucerne, Switzerland, has implemented Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company has replaced its previous on-premises enterprise resource planning (ERP) infrastructure with the industry-specific multi-tenant platform at five locations within just 6.5 months.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

Emmi is the leading manufacturer of high-quality dairy products in Switzerland. The company was founded in 1907 as a merger of several cooperatives of dairy farmers in the Lucerne region. Emmi attaches the utmost importance to the careful treatment of nature, animals and people, and also contributes to value creation in rural regions. The company manufactures its products with around 9,000 employees at more than 50 locations in 11 countries.

Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage is designed specifically to the needs of the food and beverage industry and also provides special functions for dairy processing companies. Infor's public cloud strategy enables Emmi to benefit directly from proven industry best practices at the international acquisitions. Locations in Canada, United Kingdom and Benelux are working with Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage, as well as two subsidiaries in Turlock and Sebastopol, California, in the United States. More subsidiaries are being deployed in Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage.

Of particular benefit to Emmi are, among other things, the excellent scalability of the cloud platform — which allows new branches to be connected easily — as well as the lower costs in operation. In addition, the multitenant-capable solution is always up to date due to regular real-time updates. Emmi can benefit particularly from the newest functions in the areas of finance and reconciliation.

The out-of-the-box functionalities for the dairy and cheese industry enabled a fast and efficient implementation at Emmi. These include, for example, the receipt of milk in fat, protein and dry matter components, push-pull planning for milk and dairy products, consideration of variable weight in cheese production and seamless batch traceability.

"Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage is a great asset to us," says Markus Blatter, project lead at Emmi. "It is not only more transparent and has a better cost structure compared to the old on-premises system, it also shows itself to be more flexible and agile due to the regular updates and the new features."

"The food industry, in particular, demands compliance with the highest standards," says Matthias Neu, Infor senior account manager. "Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage has the flexibility and industry focus necessary to meet these standards — and we are proud that Emmi has trusted us with this task."

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage: https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-food-and-beverage

About Emmi

Emmi is the leading manufacturer of high-quality dairy products in Switzerland. Its roots go back to 1907, when it was founded by dairy farmer cooperatives in the Lucerne region. With a clearly defined strategy, innovative products and brand concepts such as Emmi Caffè Latte and Kaltbach Käse that are established beyond Switzerland, Emmi has developed into an internationally active, listed group of companies (EMMN) with a strong local presence in 14 countries. Emmi's business model is traditionally based on a careful approach to nature, animals and people. In this way, Emmi creates the best milk moments today and for future generations, while contributing to value creation in rural regions. The company sells its high-quality products in around 60 countries and manufactures them at over 50 of its own production sites in 11 countries. With more than 9,000 employees, around 70% of whom work outside Switzerland, the Emmi Group generated sales of CHF 4.2 billion in 2022. Visit group.emmi.com/che/en

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com .

Media contact

Richard Moore

Senior PR Director, EMEA

Richard.moore@infor.com

+447976111243

Copyright ©2023 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor