Verra Mobility to Participate at the UBS Global Technology Conference

Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today that David Roberts, President and Chief Executive Officer and Craig Conti, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:15am MT (12:15pm ET). The Company's presentation will be posted on the Company's investor relations website at ir.verramobility.com on the morning of the scheduled event.

Verra Mobility (PRNewsfoto/Verra Mobility)
About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

Additional Information

We periodically provide information for investors on our corporate website, www.verramobility.com, and our investor relations website, ir.verramobility.com. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Media Relations:    

Investor Relations:

Eric Krantz   

Mark Zindler

eric.krantz@verramobility.com   

mark.zindler@verramobility.com 

