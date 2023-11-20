United Community Earns 7th Consecutive Recognition as one of the Best Banks to Work For

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Community has once again been named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2023 by American Banker and Best Companies Group. This recognition is based on employee satisfaction and signifies the bank's commitment to employee development and the fostering of a strong culture. This is the seventh consecutive year the bank has been selected for this list, which can be seen here. United is one of only three banks on the list with over $25 billion in assets.

"One of our main goals is to be a company that is a great place for great people to work, so this recognition is important to us," said Lynn Harton, CEO and Chairman of United Community. "We recognize that our accomplishments, whether in customer satisfaction, financial performance or our community impact, are founded on being a place our employees believe in."

United Community is a bank that is focused on maintaining its people-first culture. The bank offers paid time for employees to volunteer and give back to the communities that mean the most to them. The bank has also introduced an all-employee group called the Together for Good Council, which helps coordinate volunteer efforts and grants across its six-state footprint. An all-employee survey is given regularly to help leaders get insight into what's working in their company, and what opportunities employees would like to see. Leaders take that feedback and help create their strategic plans based on what employees say their greatest needs are.

Since 2013, the Best Banks to Work For program by American Banker and Best Companies Group has identified, recognized, and honored U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year's program are available online at American Banker and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.

Determining the Best Banks to Work For is a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies' workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking. The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks, and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States. For more information on eligibility or other questions related to the Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkFor.com.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 US financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and ultimately the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. As of September 30, 2023, United Community has $26.9 billion in assets and 205 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment financing subsidiary. United Community has been recognized nationally as a leader in customer service, financial performance, and workplace environment. Among the accolades, United Community is a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized in 2023 by Forbes as one of the World's Best Banks and one of America's Best Banks. United Community was also recognized by Newsweek in 2023 as one of the Most Trusted Companies in America, is a multi-award recipient of the Greenwich Excellence Awards and was named by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" in 2023 for the seventh consecutive year. Additional information about United Community can be found at ucbi.com.

