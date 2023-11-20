Full Swing Unveils Full Swing KIT Studio, All-In-One Solution for Virtual Golf Gameplay

Transform any space into your golf oasis powered by Full Swing KIT launch monitor & software

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Swing, the global leader in simulation technology, proudly introduces —an innovative, affordable solution designed to transform any space into a DIY virtual golf oasis. This all-in-one package integrates the renowned Full Swing KIT launch monitor with proprietary virtual gameplay software, Full Swing Golf, and is now available for golfers of all levels seeking an immersive indoor golf experience starting at $9,500.

The Full Swing KIT Studio addresses the challenge of limited budgets and space constraints, offering a cutting-edge launch monitor paired with dynamic software. Trusted by legends such as Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm for practice outdoors, the Full Swing KIT is now making its mark indoors, providing golfers with an opportunity to practice and play by creating their own hitting bays quickly and easily with a screen enclosure or a net & turf package.

In an exciting development with this new product, Full Swing is now offering a way to pair the most innovative launch monitor with Full Swing GOLF | KIT software, unlocking 15 iconic courses from around the globe including over half of them being featured on The PGA TOUR such as Torrey Pines North, Spyglass Hill, TPC Deere Run, exclusive Tiger Woods Design Bluejack National and their customizable Golf Channel driving range among the options. Full Swing GOLF for KIT software will be available at this time exclusively for Full Swing KIT Studio with PC Packages, offering golfers a complimentary one-year subscription with purchase.

Key Features:

Easy Assembly in a Non-Permanent Setup: Golfers can set up their hitting bays effortlessly with all-inclusive components, including mats, screens, frames, projectors, PCs, and KITs. Various package options cater to different preferences and budgets, but all packages do not require permanent space that can be a limiting factor to many golfers. Size Options: The Full Swing KIT Studio offers two screen sizes (10' & 12'), providing a space for software projection and a durable, safe enclosure featuring heavy-duty screens, side barrier netting, and turf landing pads. The net package option allows for the ultimate in portability and fast set-up for those looking for an alternative. Immersive Experience: Players step into high-quality hitting bays, experiencing their shots entering the virtual world created by Full Swing GOLF for KIT software. Exclusive PGA TOUR stops and iconic courses come to life, powered by a premium touchscreen gaming laptop.

"This is a big day for Full Swing to truly be meeting what the market has been asking for, a premium gameplay experience using a launch monitor with DIY options," said Full Swing CEO Ryan Dotters, "As our company and the global simulation market grows, we aim to provide golfers worldwide with a next-level experience of Full Swing Golf software."

Full Swing KIT Studio redefines at-home golf practice and gameplay, helping to create more access to the world's best courses and cutting-edge technology for players of all levels. To find out how more information and take advantage of limited-time holiday pricing special today, go to FullSwingGOLF.com.

About Full Swing Golf, Inc.

Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology that has evolved to tri-tracking technology providing unmatched real ball flight on the world's most iconic courses and across more than 30 dynamic sport experiences, they offer the most complete indoor experience. The Full Swing KIT launch monitor has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included, so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors. Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and many more along with the NFL's Patrick Mahomes & Josh Allen and the NBA's Steph Curry. Head to fullswinggolf.com for the latest product offerings and news.

