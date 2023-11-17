New Trimmer from Wahl Ensures Your Beard is Camera-Ready, Even in High-Definition

New Trimmer from Wahl Ensures Your Beard is Camera-Ready, Even in High-Definition

-NEW high-visibility blade offers unparalleled control for precise lines and detailing, its benefits brought to life by actor whose beard is accustomed to a closeup-

STERLING, Ill., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What does Jeffrey Dean Morgan have in common with men's grooming leader Wahl? They can both deliver a perfectly executed line. This, along with the actor's iconic beard, makes him the perfect partner to introduce Wahl's latest innovation: the NEW Wahl® PRO SERIES™ High Visibility Trimmer. While most men's beards aren't starring on the big screen, they certainly have a supporting role in their everyday lives, and they take pride in how they showcase it. This trimmer is designed for those men because they're not just beardsmen — they're Serious Beardsmen.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9227451-wahl-pro-series-high-visibility-trimmer/

"There's a brotherhood of men who take honor in their craft, be it refurbishing a car, developing a rye whiskey — or sculpting a beard," said Morgan. "Whatever your passion, if you want to level up, you'll need the right tools to get you there. And when I first held this trimmer, I thought, 'Woah, this is a serious piece of kit.'"

What sets the Wahl® PRO SERIES™ High Visibility Trimmer apart?

The Wahl® PRO SERIES™ High Visibility Trimmer provides ultimate precision and visibility, delivering superior lines and the flexibility to trim, shave and detail. The only trimmer you'll ever need, it's first in its class with a revolutionary design, including:

Great Visibility . Engineered to provide five-times clearer line-of-sight* from every angle for sharper and straighter beard lines; because your beard is meant to be a statement of your perfectly groomed place in the world.

Sleek, No-Slip Grip . Built to last with zinc-alloy metal, the no-slip rubber grip offers maximum comfort and control. The moment you pick it up, you know you're holding a formidable piece of machinery.

Smoother Precision . The diamond-hard-coated FOREVER BLADE™ cuts up to four-times closer and smoother than a standard blade** for less skin irritation and lasts a lifetime.***

Multi-Purpose Grooming. The trimmer's unique all-in-one design includes three easy-change heads: a trimmer, a foil shaver, and a detailer.

Long Run-Time. Groom for months between charges with a powerful Lithium-Ion battery. And if you need it, the three-minute quick charge feature allows you look your best, fast.

The Wahl® PRO SERIES™ High Visibility Trimmer has a MSRP of $149.99 and is currently available at Amazon. For more information about the Wahl® PRO SERIES™ High Visibility Trimmer, or for grooming tips visit WahlUSA.com or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook .

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 104th anniversary, Wahl continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

*Trimmer design allows five-times clearer line-of-sight around grooming area when compared to Wahl standard trimmers and several competing trimmers.

**Up to four-times closer compared to Wahl standard blades and several competing trimmers.

***Valid in USA only. Limited lifetime warranty on blade relative to trimmer lifespan. For warranty service in US, call 1-800-767-9245 or visit wahlbeard.com for details.

View original content:

SOURCE Wahl