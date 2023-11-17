'Hairstyle: The Talent Show' To Premiere on discovery+ on November 17th

Starring Celebrity Hairstylists Rossano Ferretti, Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee

MADRID, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Hairstyle: The Talent Show' produced by Shine Iberia (A Banijay Company), will make its debut in the USA on November 17 and become part of the content catalog of discovery+. This innovative format, seeking the next big name in hairdressing in the country, will feature Maestro Rossano Ferretti, and stylists Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee as hosts.

Rossano Ferretti, Nikki Lee, Riawna CapriHosts of Hairstyle, The Talent Show on Discovery+ (PRNewswire)

Ten professional hairdressers from the United States will need to showcase their talent, skills, and creativity in front of Maestro Rossano Ferretti, who will host the talent show broadcast globally in five different versions in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Brazil and the United States and sponsored by Alfaparf Milano Professional hair care. In each of the editions, Ferretti will evaluate the contestants' work, accompanied by a co-host from each of the countries. They won't be alone; well-known celebrities will visit the salon to share insights about their hair and lifestyle routines.

The winner of HairStyle, The Talent Show will be awarded a prize worth $150,000, allowing them to realize their ambition of opening a high-end salon. To ensure the project is a success, a team of experts headed by Rossano Ferretti will be on hand, supported by top hair industry brands: Alfaparf Milano Professional haircare, coloring and finishing products; Great Lengths extensions, Rossano Ferretti Parma hair treatments; Gama Professional dryers and Maletti salon furniture. The winner will also be awarded $10,000 extra to spend on their salon and will join the prestigious international teaching team of the MDB Education hairstyling master's program.

Hair maestro Rossano Ferretti is one of the best-known stylists in the world famous for his innovative cutting technique, "The Method". HIis luxury salons in Milan, Paris, New York, Miami, Dubai and Madrid are frequented by celebrities, royals and VIPs. At a time when using skincare ingredients in hair care was unusual, Ferretti pioneered research into the link between both kinds of care, positioning himself at the forefront of the skinification movement.

Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee are the owners of Nine Zero One salon located in the heart of Los Angeles. Launched in 2009, it is a modern, inspiring space, frequented by numerous Hollywood celebrities, including Selena Gomez, Nina Dobrev, Hillary Duff and Emma Roberts, among others. Making clients feel at ease and heard is a top priority for the salon, their second home. To make sure that this is the case, they have assembled a creative, talented and attentive team, to provide clients with excellent service and a wonderful experience. Both Riawna and Nikki are experts in using long extensions, creating spectacular blond, multi-dimensional cuts, and texturizing hair. They are specialized in free-flowing layers and sun-kissed colors.

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery. With the largest-ever content offering at launch, discovery+ features a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular passion verticals including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com, or find the discovery+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

