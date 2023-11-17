BERGDORF GOODMAN LAUNCHES "ISN'T IT BRILLIANT" FOR HOLIDAY 2023

The luxury retailer kicks off the holiday season with an innovative campaign, philanthropic initiative, and its iconic Fifth Avenue windows

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bergdorf Goodman today announced, "Isn't it Brilliant," the luxury retailer's 2023 holiday theme. A dazzling display of holiday inspiration, the theme will come to life across its famed windows, throughout the store, on digital channels, and through a series of unique activations. With an emphasis on the magic of the holidays and the sparkling creativity that Bergdorf Goodman is renowned for, the 360-degree holiday programming is designed to inspire and delight customers through a thoughtfully crafted series of initiatives.

Bergdorf Goodman (PRNewswire)

A New York City institution, Bergdorf Goodman's holiday windows were unveiled on November 16, 2023. Articulating this year's theme, the windows are aglow with light, mirrors, chrome, ice, dazzling surfaces, and bright neon. As is tradition, the windows were developed in-house by Bergdorf Goodman's visionary design team. Of the seven windows, each is a unique take on the theme with a special storytelling narrative. For example, "First Light'' depicts a collection of domestic animals covered in mirror mosaic with monumental roosters beckoning the sunrise. On the other end of Fifth Avenue is "The Best and Brightest," a celebration of knowledge and learning with vintage-inspired signs, flashing lights and a neon light bulb illuminating the big idea. On 58th Street, onlookers can see "Tripping the Light Fantastic," a high-drama display featuring mosaic-mirrored Pegasi set with neon-outlined wings in a Venetian-mirrored salon. The Bergdorf Goodman designers featured in the windows include Thom Browne, C. D. Greene, Balmain, Rodarte, Alexander McQueen, Naeem Khan, Simone Rocha, Jil Sander, Christopher John Rogers, and Rabanne, among others.

On December 1, 2023, Bergdorf Goodman will introduce its holiday campaign, "Unboxing Brilliance." Debuting across digital channels, the campaign consists of a series of short films featuring designers, style icons, and the Bergdorf Goodman family as they unbox exclusive products developed for the retailer this season. The recognizable faces and exclusive items featured in the campaign include Leandra Medine Cohen as she reveals a Bode jacket, Roberto Rossellini with a Balenciaga snowboard, New York City Ballet's Mira Nadon and her Le Monde Beryl ballet slippers, Marc Jacobs with a handbag of his own design surrounded by models in his Runway collection, Bergdorf Goodman's own Linda Fargo opening a Libertine jacket as well as the icon, Betty Halbreich, with a set of Baccarat glasses, among others.

Bergdorf Goodman is also proud to announce the formation of the Bergdorf Goodness Foundation Fund, a social responsibility initiative. The fund is focused on improving the lives of underserved communities in New York City through experiences in the arts. In an ongoing capacity, the Bergdorf Goodness Foundation Fund will select nonprofit beneficiaries that align with its mission. As the foundation's first beneficiary, the retailer has partnered with Culture for One to support their mission of transforming the lives of New York City children in foster care through the power of the arts. The organization's Cultural Excursions, Arts Scholarships, and Arts Workshops programs inspire creativity, create community, and introduce vulnerable young people to broader possibilities for the future. This holiday season, customers will have the opportunity to join Bergdorf Goodman in donating to Culture for One at checkout locations throughout the store.

Throughout the season, the halls of Bergdorf Goodman will be energized with holiday spirit and specialized customer experiences. With over 700 exclusive products throughout the store, customers can expect an extraordinary array of items from fashion to jewelry, home decor to beauty and menswear. From personal appearances with designer favorites to personalization opportunities to create the perfect gift, the schedule is filled with playful moments imbued with luxury and whimsy. Some of the programming highlights include Diptyque engraving; tastings with MarieBelle, Angelina, and Serendipity; a locket bar with Monica Rich Kosann; Berluti Patina workshop and scotch tasting in the men's store; an appearance by artist Donald Robertson; a Smythson personalization station; and more.

During the holidays, BG Restaurant is a bustling destination for diners looking for the quintessential New York experience. This year, Bergdorf Goodman has partnered with another New York institution, the nearby Park Lane New York, to develop a signature cocktail menu inspired by three fashion designers' favorite seasonal drinks. With recipes developed by Park Lane's esteemed mixology team, the menu includes Christopher John Rogers' Cranberry Skirt, Sergio Hudson's Escalade Margarita, and Diotima's Hibiscus Royale. The drinks will appear on the menu at BG Restaurant and Park Lane New York's fabulous rooftop establishment, Darling. For the first time ever, BG Restaurant will operate extended hours, offering dinner service until 8:00 PM every night except Sundays beginning on November 24 through December 23.

Neiman Marcus Group's Power of One People Strategy continues with a new holiday tradition – the Magic Maker Series. This associate engagement campaign offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into NMG's holiday planning, highlighting the many associates and roles that contribute to the ongoing legacy of creating holiday magic, and Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences for its customers across NMG.

To download images of the Bergdorf Goodman holiday windows, please view the press kit.

ABOUT BERGDORF GOODMAN

A New York landmark since 1901, Bergdorf Goodman represents the global pinnacle of style, service and modern luxury. With its rich history of showcasing leading and emerging designers, the iconic store at 5th Avenue and 58th Street—the crossroads of fashion—is a singular destination for discerning customers around the world. BG.com expands on Bergdorf Goodman's heritage, showcasing coveted collections for men and women in an unparalleled online shopping experience. Bergdorf Goodman is part of Neiman Marcus Group.

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we are delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in digital, data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three facets of our integrated retail model - in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. NMG WOW (Way of Working) is the company's unique, integrated working philosophy that empowers associates to do their best work, full stop. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com .

Bergdorf Goodman 2023 Holiday Window (Photo Credit: Ricky Zehavi) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bergdorf Goodman