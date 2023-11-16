Garden & Gun Partners with Team Kentucky to Present G&G Distilled

A week of G&G-curated, once-in-a-lifetime events and experiences showcasing Kentucky's Bourbon Country

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden & Gun , in partnership with Team Kentucky , Bullitt County Tourism, Louisville Tourism , Oldham County Tourism , Visit Bardstown , Visit Lex and Heaven's Door Distillery , present G&G Distilled – a week of Garden & Gun-curated events that showcase the incredible food, people, music and spirit of Kentucky.

A week of G&G-curated, once-in-a-lifetime events and experiences showcasing Kentucky’s Bourbon Country (PRNewswire)

The six day event with eight unique experiences kicks-off April 23, 2024 and offers unparalleled access to the birthplace of bourbon, bringing together featured talent from distillers to chefs, musicians and more.

"This exclusive Garden & Gun event promises an unparalleled Kentucky experience," says Christian Bryant, vice president and publisher of G&G. "Guests joining us in Bourbon Country will encounter the finest bourbons and have the opportunity to engage with Kentucky's luminaries of music, culinary arts, fine craftsmanship, and the distinctive personalities who define the state. Our sincere appreciation extends to the State of Kentucky, and we eagerly anticipate reuniting with all our friends in April."

From small batch suppers and a celebration of Women in Whiskey , to an "owner for a day" experience at the prestigious Keeneland Spring Race Meet, each event is unique to its location and showcases the one-of-a-kind aspects of Kentucky with the most exclusive and elevated details that can't be replicated.

"Kentucky is long past being a hidden gem of the south, it's a must-visit, bucket-list destination," says Stacey Yates, chief marketing officer of Louisville Tourism. "Like Napa Valley is to wine, Kentucky's Bourbon Country is the homeplace and epicenter of America's native spirit. We're grateful for the community collaboration, and of course to Garden & Gun for their thoughtful direction in planning such immersive event experiences for our visitors."

Tickets for G&G Distilled events are on-sale now and range from $85-$2,500 a la carte. A VIP ticket package is available and includes tickets to all eight events plus additional access starting at $6,500. To purchase tickets and view a detailed list of events, featured talent and travel accommodations, visit www.gardenandgun.com/distilled – or learn more in the December/January issue, on newsstands now and online at www.gardenandgun.com .

About Garden & Gun

Garden & Gun is a multiplatform media company that celebrates stories of the American South through powerful journalism, bold photography, exquisite design, and finely curated retail and experiential journeys. The brand is anchored by its award-winning national magazine launched in 2007, Garden & Gun, which reports on the South's sporting culture, food, music, art, literature, and its people and their ideas. The coveted audience of 1.6 million is further engaged through numerous New York Times best-selling books, Fieldshop by Garden & Gun retail experience, the Garden & Gun Club restaurants, and 75+ events each year. Visit gardenandgun.com.

About Team Kentucky

The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet is dedicated to fostering and promoting the state's rich heritage as well as continuing Kentucky's long history of being a premiere travel destination for all travelers to enjoy. The Cabinet serves as Kentucky's top tourism agency, and collaborates with local tourism partners to coordinate tourism, arts and heritage efforts through legislation, tourism development, and marketing/outreach. Kentucky tourism is a multi-billion dollar industry that brings millions of visitors to the commonwealth each year. As one of the state's largest economic generators, tourism serves as a mechanism for driving economic growth in communities within all 120 Kentucky counties.

Media Contact:

Ashley Mills

ashley@goldenword.co

908.803.2604

Garden & Gun (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Garden & Gun