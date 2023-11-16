FHI Heat® Launches The Knot UNWinder Detangle Spray Following Viral Success of the UNBrush Hairbrush

The viral hair tools brand announced first-ever UNBrush haircare product and new hairbrush collections

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FHI Heat ®, a professional hair tools and hair care brand, announced this week the launch of their first-ever UNBrush hair care product, The Knot UNWinder . The product was developed after an increased demand by consumers for a detangling spray following the viral success of their UNBrush hairbrush on TikTok. In addition to The Knot UNWinder, UNBrush announced three new UNBrush collections and colorways, as well as a mini size of their popular hairbrush.

FHI Heat (PRNewswire)

FHI Heat launches first UNBrush haircare product following the viral success of the UNBrush hairbrush on TikTok.

"They asked, we listened. We are excited to bring our consumers The Knot UNWinder, our first haircare product in the UNBrush Collection," says Gina Ortega, Vice President of FHI Heat. "We are grateful for our loyal consumers, our influencer partners, and the TikTok Shop team who helped drive the success of UNBrush."

FHI Heat UNBrush was one of the first beauty products available for purchase on the new TikTok Shop platform, where users can purchase products from content creators directly through the app. The UNBrush hairbrush offers a blend of 105 dual length bristles, combined with an ultralight high-performance handle. The design and versatility make the brush ideal for all hair types, contributing to its popularity.

"At our core, we are a professional hair tools and hair care brand that caters to both hairstylists and consumers," says Ortega. "TikTok has allowed us to extend our reach even further, tapping into new and loyal consumers alike. The design and versatility of UNBrush is what makes it so popular, and its success on the platform is a testament to that. We've seen users of all ages, with all hair types, use and love the product."

FHI Heat The Knot UNWinder is a 7-in-one detangle spray that helps to: detangle, smooth, and condition hair, while reducing breakage, increasing shine, taming frizz, and offering heat protection. In addition to The Knot UNWinder, the three new UNBrush hairbrush collections include a Neon Collection, a Glitter Collection, and a Pastel Collection, plus a new mini size brush. The UNBrush Knot UNWinder (MSRP: $20.00 USD) and new UNBrush collections (MSRP: $18.00-22.00 USD) are available for purchase now on www.FHIHeat.com .

About FHI Heat: With nearly 20 years of experience in the professional hair industry, FHI Heat® has established itself as a brand synonymous with excellence, precision, and quality. We are committed to creating technologically advanced tools with the power and performance needed for professionals and consumers alike. Each FHI Heat product works to give you faster, smoother, more professional results. Follow FHI Heat on Instagram @FHIHeat and to learn more about the brand, visit www.fhiheat.com .

