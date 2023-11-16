Boom Supersonic and Latecoere Sign Strategic Supplier Agreement for Overture and Symphony

Boom Supersonic has selected Latecoere to develop the complete electrical wiring interconnect system architecture of Overture, its supersonic commercial aircraft, as well as its Symphony engine

DENVER and TOULOUSE, France, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Supersonic , the company building the world's fastest airliner, announced today it has selected tier-one aerospace leader Latecoere to join its growing network of global suppliers. As part of the agreement, Latecoere's engineering team in Toulouse, France will work with Boom engineers to define the complete electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) architecture, a key system for both Overture and Symphony.

The EWIS will comprise over 103 kilometers (64 miles) of wiring, requiring more than 45,000 electrical connections, guaranteeing optimal safety and system reliability for Overture and Symphony. Latecoere has proven expertise in complex aircraft development processes and methods, and Boom will leverage the company's industry leading harness architecture definition software stack.

"Among the major aerostructures and systems suppliers announced for Overture, Latecoere brings tremendous experience in developing and manufacturing certifiable EWIS and advanced aircraft technologies," said Kathy Savitt, president and Chief Business Officer of Boom Supersonic. "At Boom, we continue to bring together the world's leading suppliers on Overture and Symphony to make sustainable supersonic air travel a reality."

Greg Huttner, CEO of Latecoere: "Latecoere is proud to support Boom with unique EWIS design engineering capabilities, in the development of the world's fastest airliner. We are one of the founders of the aerospace industry and are determined to continue supporting the development of next generation flight with Boom."

Boom continues to progress toward production, lining-up many of its critical aerostructures and systems suppliers for both Overture and Symphony. At the Paris Air Show in June 2023, Boom also shared a comprehensive look at the systems configuration for Overture including avionics, flight controls, hydraulics, fuel systems and landing gear—all designed and developed for optimal performance, efficiency, and safety.

Symphony, the Boom-developed engine that will power Overture, continues to advance through design. Boom conducted the Conceptual Design Review (CoDR) engineering milestone for Symphony, which paves the way toward Symphony's first hardware rig tests planned for 2024.

About Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic is transforming air travel with Overture, the world's fastest airliner, optimized for speed, safety, and sustainability. Overture will fly at twice the speed of today's airliners and is optimized to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Overture's order book stands at 130 aircraft, including orders and pre-orders from American Airlines, United Airlines, and Japan Airlines. Boom is working with Northrop Grumman for government and defense applications of Overture. Suppliers and partners collaborating with Boom on the Overture program include Aernnova, Leonardo, Latecoere, Aciturri, Safran Landing Systems, Eaton, Collins Aerospace, and the United States Air Force.

Symphony™ is the propulsion system that will power Overture, a Boom-developed engine with world-class suppliers including Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT), a business unit of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., GE Additive, and StandardAero. For more information, visit https://boomsupersonic.com

About Latecoere

Tier 1 to the world's leading OEMs (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft Company, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry – commercial, regional, business, defense and space – in two business areas:

Aerostructures (55% of sales): doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, struts & rods and customer services;

Interconnection Systems (45% of sales): wiring, avionic racks, onboard equipment, electronic systems and customer services.

As of December 31, 2022, the Group employed 5,918 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 - Reuters: AEP.PA - Bloomberg: AT.FP

