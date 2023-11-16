SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Content AI solution company 4by4(KRX,389140 KQ), led by CEO Junho Yun, proudly announces the prestigious recognition of its cutting-edge AI solution, 'Pixell AI', at the CES 2024 Innovation Awards. The accolades were received in two key categories: 'Content & Entertainment' and 'Digital Imaging/Photography.'

4by4's 'Pixell AI’ Solution Clinches Honors at CES 2024 Innovation Awards (PRNewswire)

The CES Innovation Awards, organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) as part of the renowned CES (The International Consumer Electronics Show) held annually in Las Vegas, spotlight innovative technologies and products that promise to shape the future.

'Pixell AI' by 4by4 emerged victorious by employing AI trained on an extensive dataset of super-high-definition videos. The technology adeptly fine-tunes attributes such as saturation, sharpness, contrast, and noise, achieving a remarkable improvement in video quality that closely mimics the human eye's perception of reality. Notably, the process also boasts a groundbreaking about 50% reduction in video bitrate by transforming video into AI-processed images sequences, significantly enhancing service efficiency.

The CES Innovation Award for 4by4 is reported to be an honor not only for the innovation in Pixell's technology but also for its marketability in the relevant industry. The recognition extends beyond simply improving image quality in media but encompasses the technological scalability to enhance the content production process. Pixell AI is commended for its versatility, being producible not only as software but also in the form of an AI semiconductor package.

Daniel Lim, the executive VP overseeing the Pixell business division at 4by4, expressed elation, stating, "We are thrilled to witness the global acknowledgment of 4by4's Pixell AI solution. The recognition in both the traditionally hardware-centric Digital Imaging/Photography sector and the newly established Content & Entertainment sector underscores the expanding influence and value of AI technology."

Building on this achievement, 4by4 is set to accelerate its global market expansion for Pixell AI.

In addition to the Innovation Awards, 4by4 has confirmed its participation in CES 2024, the world's largest IT and consumer electronics exhibition, scheduled for January in Las Vegas. The company has been selected to be part of the 'K-Content Joint Pavilion (Eureka Park),' an initiative by the Korea Creative Content Agency to provide a platform for domestic content-related companies to showcase their innovations and promote overseas expansion.

At CES 2024, 4by4, as a participant in the K-Content Joint Pavilion, plans to showcase its immersive content creation technology, premium video and image stock platform, and video quality advancement AI technology and products. The company aims to engage with potential clients and explore business opportunities in the United States and other countries.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Chee Lee, Director

Cheehyun.lee@4by4inc.com

About 4by4(KRX,389140 KQ)

Founded in 2017, 4by4 is a leading visual content tech company, leveraging its proprietary AI technology to drive various industries in creating immersive content. Its business includes three divisions: KEYCUT visual, creating immersive content experience; KEYCUT stock, an 8K super-high-definition video stock platform; and Pixell, an AI-based video image quality advancement solution. With the goal of innovating the entire industry ecosystem from content creation to distribution and consumption, 4by4 is one of few content production company to be a member of the Global 8K Association. Headquartered in Seoul, Korea, the company went public on the KOSDAQ in April 2022.

