TeamViewer Achieves ISO 27001 Certification and Renews ISO 9001 Certification

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, is proud to announce that it has achieved the ISO 27001 certification and successfully renewed its ISO 9001 certification.

The ISO 27001 certification is a globally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). It ensures that organizations have robust processes in place to identify, manage, and reduce risks to information security. The certification process involves a rigorous assessment of an organization's ISMS against internationally recognized best practices.

The renewal of the ISO 9001 certification demonstrates TeamViewer's commitment to quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the involvement of top management, a process approach, and continual improvement.

Robert Haist, Chief Information Security Officer at TeamViewer: These certifications provide assurance to our customers that TeamViewer is committed to delivering high-quality services and maintaining the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of their information. Customers can trust that their data is managed in accordance with the highest security standards.

TeamViewer is proud of this achievement and remains committed to maintaining these high standards in the future.

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has around 630,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2022, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 566 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at https://www.teamviewer.com/.

