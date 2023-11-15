Scotch & Soda Announces Joe Jonas As First Brand Ambassador

SCOTCH & SODA X JOE JONAS

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scotch & Soda announces Joe Jonas, international pop icon, songwriter and actor, as its first official brand ambassador on the heels of Bluestar Alliance's acquisition of the brand in April 2023.

Joe Jonas has long been recognized for his globally inspired and confident approach to style. With a sartorial signature that is playful and experimental, Jonas serves as the perfect inaugural partner for the Scotch & Soda brand to usher in a new era. In support of this partnership, Jonas will lead the creation of a capsule collection to be released Fall 2024 and serve as the face of the brand through the Spring 2025 season.

This collaboration is a natural partnership, given Jonas' infamous musical talent and expressive sense of personal style – one that goes hand in hand with the Scotch & Soda brand. Scotch & Soda celebrates the free spirit of Amsterdam with a core design ethos that is built upon an international view of the world, with an emphasis on offering a dynamic wardrobe that lasts and inspiration drawn from music and travel. Always embracing bold color, print and texture, Scotch & Soda utilizes high quality fabrics and premium tailoring to provide the ultimate tools for self-expression.

"Scotch & Soda is taking a more elevated, focused approach to our collections to offer expertly designed and premium pieces that our consumers can enjoy. Joe Jonas is one of the most dynamic artists of today and we are eager to bring his unique vision to the brand. Known for his authentic personality and distinctive sense of style that mixes modern and vintage details in silhouette, color, and texture, Joe is an inspiring creative partner for the Scotch & Soda brand," says Eran Kaim, Chief Product Officer.

"I'm excited to partner with Scotch & Soda – a brand that stands for individual artistic expression through style. I look forward to working with such an internationally renowned brand in the seasons to come," says Joe Jonas.

A proud champion of self-expression, Scotch & Soda is looking ahead to 2024 and beyond by tapping top tier talent to elevate and expand the brand's collections. Scotch & Soda will further evolve the successful denim and knitwear business as well as expand into more categories including tailored clothing and dresses. Fall 2024 will see the start of a new collection, rooted in core categories, best-selling silhouettes and fashion pieces that will advance Scotch & Soda's position in the contemporary market.

As a heritage brand, Scotch & Soda's archives have been instrumental in moving the design process forward. Scotch & Soda attracts an international customer that celebrates an active lifestyle. This customer takes inspiration from the world around them and enjoys evolving their wardrobe in meaningful ways, seasonally. This partnership with Joe Jonas will honor the creativity and confidence that Jonas represents, while celebrating the originality and self-expression that the Scotch & Soda customer prioritizes. His upcoming capsule will feature a range of apparel and accessories. More details on the collection will be shared closer to the launch.

With this strategic approach across design, development, and distribution, Scotch & Soda is ensuring the brand will deliver the best assortment and brand experience to its customers worldwide.

Joey Gabbay, CEO of Bluestar Alliance, the parent company that recently acquired Scotch & Soda, shared "this is the first of many impressive partnerships for Scotch & Soda that will take this brand to new heights in Amsterdam, the U.S. and around the globe."

