PodcastOne's The Dr. Gundry Podcast, Hosted by Dr. Steven Gundry, Celebrates 15 Million Lifetime Downloads

Airing Twice Weekly, The Dr. Gundry Podcast Empowers Listeners With Science-Based Knowledge to Restore Health & Live a Long, Vital Life

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Gundry Podcast , hosted on the PodcastOne network, celebrates 15 million lifetime downloads. Created by four-time New York Times bestselling author, Dr. Steven Gundry —a pioneer in restorative medicine, founder of Gundry MD™ , and a globally recognized cardiothoracic surgeon—his weekly podcast offers a wealth of science-based information. Through informative lectures and engaging conversations with esteemed experts, Dr. Gundry imparts his groundbreaking research to guide individuals in reclaiming their health by removing inflammatory foods and nourishing the microbiome.

Ranked #5 of the most popular nutrition podcasts on Apple, The Dr. Gundry Podcast features cutting-edge health and wellness information and eye-opening discussions with distinguished guests and notable experts like Tony Robbins, Suzanne Somers, Dr. Mark Hyman, and Arianna Huffington.

New episodes air twice a week, every Tuesday and Thursday. The Dr. Gundry Podcast is available on PodcastOne , Apple , IHea Amazon , Spotify , and wherever podcasts are heard. The podcast series is also available on the Dr. Gundry Podcast YouTube channel as well, with a recent impressive milestone achievement of 60 million total views. You can also follow the Dr. Gundry Podcast on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , and YouTube Shorts .

You can explore life-changing topics on these platforms, including 'healthy' foods that are harming us, intermittent fasting, leaky gut, autoimmune issues, longevity, best sugar alternatives, and the lectin-free diet.

About Dr. Steven Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD ™, a health and wellness company dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients, Dr. Steven Gundry is the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free Plant Paradox diet. Available January 2024, Gut Check , his eighth book, provides the keys to unlocking our gut health, allowing our bodies, and our microbiome, to function at their highest potential. For more information, visit drgundry.com , Instagram and TikTok .

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles-based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Dr. Steven Gundry, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, I've Had It, and A&E's Cold Case Files. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung, and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute, and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and Twitter at @podcastone .

