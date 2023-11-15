The Honorable Mike Bost Awarded with 2023 Gordon H. Mansfield Congressional Leadership Award by Paralyzed Veterans of America

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America honored U.S. Representative Mike Bost of Illinois with the prestigious 2023 Gordon H. Mansfield Congressional Leadership Award. First presented to Senator Bob Dole in 2015, PVA established this award to recognize strong leadership and support of PVA's legislative priorities in the areas of Veterans' health care, benefits, and disability civil rights.

As chairman of the House Veterans' Affairs Committee, Rep. Bost's support was instrumental in the passage of several pieces of legislation important to PVA members, like the Veterans Auto and Education Improvement Act of 2022, which provides additional automobile allowances to eligible Veterans. He also played a key role in ending the requirement for disabled Veterans to unnecessarily reapply for VA clothing allowances year over year, thereby demonstrating his commitment to ensuring Veterans get the benefits they earned.

"PVA is honored to bestow this year's Gordon H. Mansfield Congressional Leadership Award to Chairman Bost, who is an avid supporter of America's Veterans, including those with disabilities," said Robert Thomas, U.S. Army Veteran and National President of PVA. "We look forward to continuing to work with him on countless other vital issues and ensuring the needs of today's catastrophically disabled Veterans are properly and expeditiously addressed."

The award was formally presented to Chairman Bost yesterday afternoon on Capitol Hill, where PVA expressed their heartfelt gratitude for his unyielding commitment in supporting Veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases. As a leader for the House Veterans' Affairs Committee, he has worked tirelessly to help Veterans through bills, like the STRONG Act, which addresses mental health support provided by the VA; the Veterans Economic Recovery Act, which enhances Veterans' employability; and the Johnny Isakson and David P. Roe Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvements Act, which included reforms to the Service-Disabled Veterans Life Insurance program.

"As a Veteran myself, I am honored to serve our nation's heroes and work with remarkable organizations, like the Paralyzed Veterans of America who fiercely advocates for Veterans with spinal cord injuries, MS and ALS, as well as their loved ones every day," said Chairman Bost. "I am humbled to receive PVA's congressional leadership award and am more empowered than ever to do more and fight harder. With PVA's help, we will not allow Congress to lose sight of the promises our nation made to our Veterans and we will continue to leave no stone unturned to ensure they receive the care and services they are entitled to in a timely manner."

A U.S. Marine Corp. Veteran who once served as a first responder, Rep. Bost has dedicated much of his life to service and giving back. A lifelong resident of Murphysboro, he serves on three key committees: Veterans' Affairs, Transportation & Infrastructure, and Agriculture.

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.



As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

Rep. Mike Bost is proud to represent the 34 counties of Illinois' 12th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Sworn into office on January 6, 2015, Mike is continuing the fight for our Southern Illinois' values in Washington. Prior to his election to Congress, Rep. Bost served for two decades in the Illinois House of Representatives, rising to the leadership position of House Republican Caucus Chair. He graduated from the University of Illinois' Certified Firefighter II Academy in 1993 and continued to serve the Murphysboro Fire Department during his six terms as state representative. In addition to his duties as a Member of Congress, Rep. Bost is very active in his church and community. Rep. Bost and his wife, Tracy, own and operate a small business – the White House Salon – in Murphysboro. Learn more at Bost.House.gov.

