Avelo Airlines Departs for Puerto Rico from Greater Philly and Southern Connecticut

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines will depart today for the first time beyond the continental U.S. — inaugurating exclusive nonstop service to San Juan, Puerto Rico from Greater Philly and New Haven, Conn. These two new routes will connect the Island of Enchantment with two of America's largest Puerto Rican communities.

Avelo Airlines East Coast flight departing Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Avelo's new East Coast Base in Southern Connecticut.

Avelo is the only airline offering nonstop service between Puerto Rico's San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) and Southern Connecticut's most convenient airport – Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and the Greater Philadelphia / Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG) – a convenient and travel-friendly alternative to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).

Avelo operates both routes twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Very low, one-way fares between HVN and SJU start at $99*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Puerto Rico – Viaja con Avelo! We are excited to depart for San Juan today – Avelo's first destination beyond the continental U.S. Today marks another significant milestone in Avelo's journey to introduce a new era of convenient, affordable and reliable air travel. These exclusive nonstop routes will make travel between the Island of Enchantment and the Greater Philly and Southern Connecticut easier and faster than ever. And with two of the largest Puerto Rican populations in the U.S., Philadelphia and Connecticut were a natural choice for Avelo's inaugural service to San Juan. We also look forward to making Puerto Rico's famous beaches, as well as the island's abundance of outdoor and cultural activities, more accessible to more people this winter."

Puerto Rico Tourism Company Executive Director Carlos Mercado Santiago said, "We are very pleased to welcome Avelo's first flight into Puerto Rico's Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and congratulate the airline for the expansion of its operations beyond the continental United States. The start of these new routes between New Haven, Philadelphia and San Juan reinforce Puerto Rico's position as the Caribbean's main air access hub, increases the Island's competitiveness, creates more flight options for travelers, and will result in more jobs and economic activity for local tourism industry."

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said, "New Haven has a large and growing Puerto Rican community and a long and rich cultural tie to the island. The new direct flight from New Haven to San Juan will further strengthen this bond by providing easy, accessible and affordable travel, allowing residents to connect with their friends and families. It's also a great opportunity for other residents to visit the island for the first time, whether it be for vacation getaway or a business trip."

Connecticut is home to roughly 300,000 Puerto Ricans who represent almost half of the entire Hispanic population in the state (46.5%), one of the highest percentages in the nation. Additionally, there are roughly 90,000 Puerto Ricans in the greater New Haven region.

Tweed-New Haven Airport is located on Connecticut's coast and is a convenient gateway to all 15 towns that make up Greater New Haven. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways makes visiting the New England and New York regions easier than ever. The airport is a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience that will make this passport-free overseas journey faster, easier and more relaxing than ever.

Delaware Governor John Carney said, "It is exciting to see Avelo continue to expand here in Delaware. With flights to San Juan beginning this week, Delawareans have even more opportunities for affordable, convenient travel, and residents of our neighboring states have another great reason to visit Delaware."

More than 250,000 Puerto Ricans live in the Greater Philadelphia /Delaware Valley region - the second-largest Puerto Rican population in the continental United States.

Wilmington Airport is conveniently located a short drive south of Philadelphia - offering a refreshingly fast, smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. ILG's adjacency to multiple major highways and railways makes it the most convenient and travel-friendly airport for Philly and the Delaware Valley, which encompasses portions of four states: Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, South Jersey and the northern Eastern Shore of Maryland.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving its Customers time and money. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 3.5 million Customers on over 27,000 flights. Today, Avelo serves 44 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico with a fleet of 16 Boeing 737 aircraft.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small, easy to use airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

The airline prides itself on its reliability. Through the first nine months of 2023, Avelo has achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate and the second best on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry with 80.8% of all flights arriving within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo is also distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 44 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*Very low, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $99 between SJU and ILG for travel between December 1 and December 13, 2023. Fares start at $99 from SJU to HVN for travel between December 1 and December 13, 2023. Fares start at $179 from HVN to SJU for travel between December 1 and December 13, 2023. Fares must be booked by November 19, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

