Stericycle President and CEO Cindy J. Miller Wins 2023 Gold Stevie® Award for Women in Business

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) a leading provider of regulated medical waste management and secure information destruction solutions, today announced that Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer, has won the Gold Stevie® Award for Women in Business in the Female Executive of the Year category. This annual award recognizes female entrepreneurs, executives and employees who are making positive contributions to their workplace and to the greater community as executives.

Ms. Miller is a highly accomplished senior executive with more than 30 years of global leadership experience. She joined Stericycle in 2018 as president and chief commercial officer (COO), after a successful career at UPS where she advanced from a delivery driver to the president of the European region, a $7 billion business unit. Since her appointment as the first female president and CEO of a publicly traded waste company in 2019, and becoming the first female CEO of Stericycle, Cindy is transforming every facet of the business while making safety the foundation of Stericycle's culture and brand promise to protect what matters.

In March, Stericycle's chief commercial officer Cory White won the Bronze Stevie® Award for Senior Sales Executive of the Year and chief financial officer and chief information officer Janet Zelenka won the Bronze Stevie® Award for Technology Executive of the Year in May.

"I am humbled and honored to be recognized by the Stevie® Awards for a second time," commented Ms. Miller. "I share this win alongside our previous 2023 Stevie® Award winners, Mr. White and Ms. Zelenka. Our trifecta award wins exemplify the dedication of our C-suite executives and every Stericycle team member who upholds our mission to protect the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve in a safe, responsible and sustainable way."

The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business are the world's premier business awards for female entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they run. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world.

In 2021, Ms. Miller was named to the inaugural Forbes 50 0ver 50 list, which recognizes entrepreneurs, leaders, scientists and creators who — after the age of 50 — are achieving their greatest accomplishments and making their biggest impact while shattering age and gender norms. Ms. Miller also received the 2021 Gold Stevie® Award in the Female Executive of the Year category and was named to the 2022 WomenInc. Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America list, which recognizes an elite representation of women for their executive and business leadership in national and global-leading corporations.

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in North America and Europe with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services and secure information destruction. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com.

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

