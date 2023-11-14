Ispire Technology Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal First Quarter 2024

Overall Revenue Increased 59.1% to $42.9 Million; Gross Profit Increased 43.7% to $6.9 Million.

Revenue from cannabis vaping products up 116.8% to $17.3 Million

Revenue from tobacco vaping products up 34.8% to $25.5 Million.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ISPR), a leader in vapor technology, providing high-quality, innovative products, announced today reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter 2024, which ended on September 30, 2023, and filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q on November 14, 2023.

Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue increased 59.1% to $42.9 million as compared to $26.9 million in the same period of 2023. Tobacco vaping products contributed $25.5 million and cannabis vaping products contributed $17.3 million to revenue during the fiscal first quarter 2024;

Gross profit increased 43.7% to $6.9 million as compared to $4.8 million in the same period of 2023;

Gross margin decreased to 16.1% as compared to 17.8% in the same period of 2023;

Total operating expenses increased 29.8% to $7.8 million as compared to $6.0 million in the same period of 2023; and

Net loss of $1.4 million as compared to net loss of $2.0 million in the same period of 2023.

Michael Wang, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Ispire commented, "For the fiscal first quarter of 2024, we continued to deliver strong financial results as our overall revenues increased 59.1% year-over-year with cannabis and tobacco vaping product revenues increasing 116.8% and 34.8% as compared to the same periods the previous year. This increase reflects our strategic U.S. market expansion and the market's warm reception to our best-in-class products. Our active presence at industry trade shows has been highlighted by the unveiling of our latest innovative product, the Ispire ONE™ which has transformed vaping experiences and set new standards in consumer safety and operational efficiency. Our business strategy has clearly manifested as we continue to redefine the vaping experience, consistently delivering high-quality and groundbreaking products that align with customer preferences."

"We remain confident in our ability to maintain our position as the leading premier precision dosing technology company as we've not only secured our position in existing markets but have also made inroads into new geographies, adapting swiftly to increased market demands. The establishment of a new manufacturing facility in Malaysia marks a strategic step into the Southeast Asian market, signaling our readiness for scalable operations. As we progress through the fiscal year, we are on track to not only meet but also exceed our revenue projections for both cannabis and tobacco vaping products." concluded Wang.

Daniel Machock, Chief Financial Officer of Ispire, added, "In the fiscal first quarter of 2024, Ispire's revenue trajectory continued to ascend, with cannabis vaping products generating $17.3 million, up from $8.0 million for the same period last year, and tobacco vaping products revenues climbing to $25.5 million from $18.9 million for the same period last year. The continued successful execution of our business strategy has yielded fruitful results both financially and operationally that reflect our brand's growing prominence as well as the strategic moves we've undertaken. As we continue to balance growth with operational efficiency, we remain committed to financial discipline while further driving shareholder value."

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2023, Ispire had cash and cash equivalents of $25.7 million and working capital of $27.6 million.

The Company believes that its current cash and cash flows provided by operating activities, and the net proceeds from the initial public offering will be sufficient to meet its working capital needs in the next 12 months.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

Ispire is providing the following outlook for the cannabis and tobacco vaping products for fiscal year 2024, which ends on June 30, 2024. Revenue for cannabis vaping products for fiscal year 2024 is projected at somewhere between $80 million and $90 million, representing growth between 100% and 125% from fiscal year 2023. Revenue for tobacco vaping products for fiscal year 2024 is projected at somewhere between $100 million and $110 million, representing growth between 33% and 47% from fiscal year 2023.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, to discuss the results.

Ispire management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number:

United States: 1-888-346-8982

Mainland China: 4001-201203

Hong Kong: 800-905945

International: 1-412-902-4272

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=pzOaTzRt

Please call the conference call dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time, and ask for the "Ispire Technology Call." An operator will register your name and organization.

To be added to the Ispire Technology email distribution list, please email ispire@kcsa.com with ISPR in the subject line.

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license from a related party more than 200 patents received or filed globally. Ispire's tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name and are sold worldwide (except in the United States, People's Republic of China, and Russia) primarily through its distribution network. Ispire's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire currently sells its cannabis vaping hardware only in the United States, and it recently commenced marketing activities in Canada and Europe, primarily in the European Union.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the conference call described in this press release contains and will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely" or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the Company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties including those regarding: the Company's ability to collect its accounts receivable in a timely manner, the Company's business strategies, the ability of the Company to market to the Ispire ONE™, Ispire ONE™'s success if meeting its goals, the ability of its customers to derive the anticipated benefits of the Ispire ONE™ and the success of their products on the markets; the Ispire ONE™ proving to be safe, and the risk and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Ispire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 and any subsequent filings which Ispire makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in the press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in the press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sherry Zheng

718.213.7386

ir@ispiretechnology.com

ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30,



September 30,





2023



2023

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 40,300,573



$ 25,686,052

Accounts receivable, net



24,526,262





39,160,751

Inventories, net



7,472,108





5,609,028

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,378,617





1,964,822

Held-to-maturity investment



9,133,707





9,192,746

Total current assets



84,811,267





81,613,399

Other assets:















Property, plant and equipment, net



1,088,131





1,592,092

Intangible assets



-





255,650

Rental deposit



732,334





660,282

Right-of-use assets – operating leases



4,061,617





4,285,182

Total other assets



5,882,082





6,793,206

Total assets

$ 90,693,349



$ 88,406,605

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 1,274,391



$ 170,507

Accounts payable – related party



51,698,588





50,504,883

Contract liabilities



988,556





1,290,061

Accrued liabilities and other payables



281,361





273,745

Due to related parties



710,910





-

Income tax payable - current



63,853





559,991

Operating lease liabilities – current portion



944,525





1,207,234

Total current liabilities



55,962,184





54,006,421



















Other liabilities:















Operating lease liabilities – net of current portion



3,356,232





3,387,844

Total liabilities

$ 59,318,416



$ 57,394,265

Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 140,000,000 shares authorized;

54,222,420 and 54,268,992 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023

and September 30, 2023



5,422





5,427

Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no

shares issued at June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023



-





-

Equity reserve



-





641,943

Additional paid-in capital



25,685,475





26,011,086

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(163,768)





(119,305)

Retained earnings



5,847,804





4,473,189

Total stockholders' equity



31,374,933





31,012,340

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 90,693,349



$ 88,406,605



ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





Three Months Ended

September 30,





2022



2023

Revenue

$ 26,943,050



$ 42,864,647

Cost of revenue



22,150,947





35,976,355

Gross profit



4,792,103





6,888,292

Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing expenses



1,501,156





1,068,663

General and administrative expenses



4,505,815





6,730,902

Total operating expenses



6,006,971





7,799,565

Loss from operations



(1,214,868)





(911,273)

Other income (expense):















Interest income



510





72,246

Exchange gain (loss), net



(500,794)





3,661

Other income (expenses), net



(19,201)





(43,204)

Total other income (expense), net



(519,485)





32,703

Loss before income taxes



(1,734,353)





(878,570)

Income taxes - current



(267,401)





(496,045)

Net loss

$ (2,001,754)



$ (1,374,615)

Other comprehensive (loss) income















Foreign currency translation adjustments



(6,876)





44,463

Comprehensive loss



(2,008,630)





(1,330,152)

Net loss per share















Basic and diluted

$ (0.04)



$ (0.03)

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic and diluted



50,000,000





54,246,212



ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Three Months ended

September 30,





2022



2023















Net loss:

$ (2,001,754 )

$ (1,374,615 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash provided by

operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



6,553





29,161

Depreciation of right-of-use assets



256,655





312,938

Accounts receivable impairment



-





225,487

Stock-based compensation expenses



-





967,559

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, net



(5,917,620 )



(14,710,476 ) Inventories



(4,780,043 )



1,863,080

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(24,810 )



1,603,180

Accounts payable



15,442,733





(2,449,276 ) Contract liabilities



(997,912 )



281,529

Accrued liabilities and other payables



(13,887 )



(124,950 ) Income tax payable



265,925





496,138

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 2,235,840



$ (12,880,245 )

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(324,747 )



(533,122 ) Acquisition of intangible assets



-





(255,650 ) Net cash used in investing activities

$ (324,747 )

$ (788,772 )

















Cash flows from financing activities:















Advances to related parties



(105,752 )



(703,322 ) Principal portion of lease payment



(185,600 )



(242,182 ) Net cash used in financing activities

$ (291,352 )

$ (945,504 )

















Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



1,619,741





(14,614,521 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period



74,480,651





40,300,573

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 76,100,392



$ 25,686,052



