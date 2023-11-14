Firestorm Partners with AFSOC and ANG on First of Its Kind Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FIRESTORM LABS, INC. announced today their partnership with the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) and the Air National Guard (ANG) to expedite the development of the San Diego-based startup's expeditionary manufacturing unit, xCell, designed to produce mass quantities of modular unmanned aerial systems (MUAS) for operations in contested logistics environments.

Firestorm's xCell unit operationalizes the proprietary additive manufacturing technology already used to produce its MUAS with a rapidly deployable form factor that produces low-cost and highly scalable capabilities through semi-automated and off-the-grid powered production.

In fulfillment of the U.S. Air Force's Science and Technology Strategy 2030, the U.S. Air Force's use of xCell will revolutionize DoD's reliance on traditional manufacturing processes that disable the real time production and replenishment of capabilities critical to deterring adversaries.

Chad McCoy, Firestorm Co-Founder, Head of Business Development, and a former member of U.S. Special Operations Command, reinforced the critical operational gap that the world is already seeing in Ukraine and will see in future conflicts, "U.S. and allied forces can no longer afford to rely on traditional supply chain processes and depleted stockpiles that do not serve the warfighter – xCell is the solution to operational access to mass capabilities and we are thrilled that the Air Force is committed to making this linchpin of Agile Combat Employment a reality."

