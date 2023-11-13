WiMi Developed a Quantum Dot Micro-scale Component for AR/VR Displays

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it has developed a breakthrough technology that is gaining attention ---- a quantum dot micro-scale component for AR/VR displays. This technology is unique in its ultra-fast response time, high resolution, high brightness, and superior outdoor use, making it a key enabler for the future of the AR/VR industry.

The development of WiMi's quantum dot micro-scale display component faced a number of key technological challenges at the same time, including two core key technological breakthroughs. First, the surface buckling issue, which is traditionally used for display fabrication using highly efficient bandgap materials such as gallium nitride (GaN), which usually needs to be placed on a sapphire or silicon wafer. However, there are lattice mismatches and thermal stress differences between these materials, resulting in often severe buckling on the wafer surface. This buckling problem can cause difficulties during fabrication, especially when manufacturing small pixels, and aligning these miniature features for bonding to another silicon wafer can be very challenging. To overcome the surface buckling problem, WiMi's team developed an extremely thin bonding alloy that is highly deformable and adhesive and can be used to immobilize GaN epitaxial layers. In addition, they employed a pre-patterned bonding technique that allowed for more precise alignment between the GaN layer and the new silicon substrate. This breakthrough solves the alignment problem during fabrication and ensures the quality and performance of the displays.

Second, the color conversion problem for high quality pictures. Achieving high quality full-color display in AR/VR applications requires high spectral purity and wide color gamut color conversion. Choosing the right material for color conversion is a complex task, as it requires ensuring a balance between color accuracy and efficiency. The WiMi's research team introduced quantum dots (QDs) into this technology as a key material for the color conversion layer. QDs are nanocrystals that can be designed to produce a specific color of light when excited at different wavelengths. Due to their narrow emission spectrum, high spectral purity and broad color toughness, QDs show excellent potential for color conversion. By integrating QDs into displays, impressive color performance can be achieved, ensuring vibrant and accurate image colors in AR/VR.

These breakthrough solutions have enabled WiMi's quantum dot micro-scale display components to overcome technical challenges and improve their feasibility and application prospects. By solving the surface buckling problem and achieving high-quality color conversion, WiMi's quantum dot micro-scale display module achieves refinements and breakthroughs in several key aspects, including ultra-fast response time, high resolution, high brightness, and color conversion. This technology will advance the AR/VR field and provide users with a better visual experience.

Ultra-fast Response Time: In AR/VR applications, response time is a critical metric that determines how real-time the display is during user interaction. Quantum dot micro-scale display component technology achieves ultra-fast response time, which is realized by employing an array of micro-LEDs. A micro-LED has very small physical dimensions, so it can rapidly switch brightness to respond to user actions in the millisecond level. This fast response time makes the AR/VR experience feel more realistic and fluid for the user.

High resolution: High resolution is a key factor for displays to achieve lifelike images in AR/VR. Quantum dot micro-scale display component technology utilizes arrays of micro-LEDs that are so small that they can be arranged into dense pixels in a limited space. This means that the number of pixels per inch is very high, allowing the display to render more detail and provide sharper images. Users can see more details, such as text, textures and objects in the virtual environment, resulting in increased immersion.

High brightness: In AR/VR applications, displays must be able to provide sufficient brightness in a variety of lighting conditions to ensure that images are clearly visible. The quantum dot micro-scale display component technology utilizes high-brightness LEDs, and these LEDs can produce bright light. The high brightness ensures that the display delivers superior visuals in both indoor and outdoor environments, and prevents images from being distorted or faded in bright light.

Color Conversion: To achieve realistic full-color displays in AR/VR, the challenge of color conversion must be overcome. The Quantum Dot micro-scale display component technology employs a QD color conversion layer, a key technology used to enhance color quality. QDs are tiny semiconductor nanocrystals with unique optical properties. They can be engineered to produce specific colors of light when excited by different wavelengths of light. By integrating QDs into displays, high spectral purity and a wide color gamut can be achieved, ensuring vibrant and accurate image colors in AR/VR.

The refinements and breakthroughs in several key aspects of WiMi's quantum dot micro-scale display component technology have combined to make this technology a breakthrough in AR/VR. It improves the user experience and makes virtual worlds more realistic and engaging. The release of this technology signifies that AR/VR display technology can provide faster response time, higher resolution, brighter light and more accurate colors, significantly improving the AR/VR user experience. Users can engage with virtual worlds in a more realistic, fluid and immersive way, increasing the level of realism of the virtual experience. High-performance AR/VR technology can enable a wide range of applications in a variety of fields, including healthcare, education and training, and entertainment. For example, doctors can utilize high-resolution and realistic virtual surgical simulations to improve surgical skills, and students can better understand complex concepts in highly illuminated virtual learning environments.

The AR/VR market has been witnessing a strong growth trend over the past few years and is expected to continue to do so in the future. The introduction of WiMi's quantum dot micro-scale display component technology is expected to contribute positively to the economy by fostering the growth of related industries, including hardware manufacturing, content development, and application areas. The development of this technology has stimulated innovation in the field of display technology. Overcoming the limitations of conventional display technology enables developers to explore the potential of AR/VR more deeply. This promotes innovation in the field of hardware and software, which accelerates the advancement of AR/VR technology. It makes AR/VR more versatile and diverse, allowing it to be applied to a wider range of scenarios, from virtual travel to remote collaboration, and from medical surgeries to virtual stores. This technology is expected to drive deeper integration between the virtual and real worlds and create new business opportunities.

WiMi's quantum dot micro-scale display component technology for AR/VR not only enhances the user experience, but also expands application areas, promotes innovation and economic growth, and brings broader prospects and potential to the AR/VR field. This technology is expected to lead the future development of the AR/VR industry, promote a deeper integration of the virtual and real worlds, and change the way people live and work.

