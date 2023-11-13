Gifting Platform Makes It Easy for Recipients to Choose to Spread Kindness This Holiday Season

Snappy Partners with Make-a-Wish, Toys for Tots, St. Jude's and Others

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in recognition of World Kindness Day, Snappy is proud to announce its 2023 holiday season charity partners: Make-a-Wish, Mental Health America, One Simple Wish, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Toys for Tots and UNICEF. Snappy is the leading gifting platform that lets gift-givers present curated gift collections that include an option to donate to charity. The platform empowers recipients to choose the present that most resonates with them, guaranteeing the perfect gift every time.

Snappy Announces 2023 Holiday Season Charity Partners on World Kindness Day

"This holiday season, people all over the world are looking for ways to do good and help others and many businesses are looking to extend the reach of their charitable giving," said Hani Goldstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Snappy. "Our platform provides gift-givers with an easy way to present recipients with the option to donate to one of our well-respected charity partners. Snappy has always been committed to cultivating kindness and we're honored to make it simple for others to join us in giving back this season."

For businesses, Snappy makes it easy to reward employees and customers by sending them a curated collection of gift choices and letting them choose their favorite. Each collection includes an option for a gift that gives back, allowing companies to build charitable giving into their corporate gifting programs seamlessly.

Celebrated each year on November 13, World Kindness Day was created by an international coalition of NGOs in 1998 to highlight and encourage acts of kindness.

