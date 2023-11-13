Future-Proofing the Manufacturing Sector: Info-Tech Research Group Unveils Comprehensive Business Continuity Plan for IT Leaders

The research and advisory firm has unveiled a robust business continuity plan designed to strengthen and streamline recovery processes in the manufacturing sector.

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In an era punctuated by global pandemics, unprecedented natural disasters, and critical supply chain disruptions, the intricate web of business processes within the manufacturing sector stands exposed to significant threats. The manufacturing industry, significantly reliant on technology, faces substantial risks if left unprepared and without robust contingency plans for such events. Addressing this urgent need, Info-Tech Research Group has unveiled a comprehensive blueprint titled Develop a Business Continuity Plan for Manufacturing. This research not only provides vital insights but also outlines strategies to streamline the traditional approach, making business continuity planning (BCP) development both manageable and repeatable, thereby fortifying the resilience of the manufacturing industry for what comes next.

Info-Tech Research Group's (PRNewswire)

"A BCP touches every aspect of an organization, making it potentially the most complex project an IT team can take on. IT leaders in the manufacturing industry must use effective tactics to streamline a BCP project and stay on track," says Frank Trovato, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "It's critical to focus on one business unit at a time. This approach helps to keep the effort manageable, establishes a repeatable process, and produces deliverables that provide a starting point for the rest of the organization."

Info-Tech's latest research blueprint identifies the success of BCP implementation being heavily dependent on effective collaboration and communication between various departments elements that may be lacking in an organization's culture. Ensuring this alignment is critical for a unified response when reacting to a crisis and enables the organization to communicate the status of the situation effectively.

"When it comes to streamlining BCP projects, starting with an extensive risk analysis isn't the most efficient path," advises Andrew Sharp, senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "Such analyses can be time-consuming and, ultimately, manufacturers need a definitive plan to resume operations following a disruption. The emphasis should be on recovery strategies rather than trying to predict every potential cause of a disruption."

In its comprehensive resource, the firm underscores the need for IT leaders in the manufacturing industry to possess the necessary skills and in-depth organizational knowledge required to lead a BCP project. However, it's crucial that IT leaders also delegate responsibility, empowering organizational leaders to take ownership of their respective department's BCP practices and outputs. This approach requires a deep understanding of their processes and requirements, enabling them to resume business operations in the event of a disruption effectively.

To implement BCP effectively within the industry, the firm recommends a specific, high-level approach for IT leaders in the blueprint, outlined below:

Start with one critical business unit to manage scope, establish a repeatable process, and generate deliverables that become a template for remaining business units.



Resolve critical gaps as they are identified, generating early value and risk mitigation.



Create concise, practical documentation to support recovery.

While it is impossible to anticipate every possible disruption, organizations in the manufacturing industry that embrace BCP guidance, such as the approach outlined in Info-Tech's blueprint, can establish a flexible continuity plan well-equipped to manage potential threats and ensure sustained operations.

For exclusive and timely commentary from the firm's analysts and access to the complete Develop a Business Continuity Plan for Manufacturing blueprint, please contact Senior PR Manager Sufyan Al-Hassan at salhassan@infotech.com.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

Info-Tech Research Group Logo (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group