This Week in Sports News: 11 Stories You Need to See

- 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Winners Revealed
"If the exciting 2023 post-season was any indication, we were treated to a tremendous show of acrobatic, difficult and crazy fielding plays this year," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer for Rawlings. "This year's Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners are true masters of defense and are very deserving of this iconic honor."
- Peloton Launches New Holiday Campaign to Encourage People to "Work Out Your Way"
"Whether as a compliment to the holidays, or an antidote to the season, we just wanted to show fitness as a fun vibe," said Oli Snoddy, Vice President of Consumer Marketing at Peloton.
- Dr Pepper® Turns Up the Heat for College Football Fans with 2023 Limited Edition Flavor, Dr Pepper® Hot Take
Dr Pepper® Hot Take is a fiery turn on the original 23 flavors, harnessing the bold flavors of spicy peppers and honoring the sport and all of the hot takes that come with college football fandom.
- Survey Shows Americans Want Less Taylor Swift In Football Coverage
Football fans have had enough of Taylor Swift and her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. According to an October 30 poll of 16,000 random Americans via The American Survey (powered by What If Media Group), the share of Americans who say they want less Swift in their football coverage is an overwhelming 89.3%.
- The BIG3 Basketball League Returns to CBS for the 2024 Season
"CBS feels like home for the BIG3, so it's good to be back home. The best 3-on-3 basketball in the world on the best network in the world. It's only right." Said BIG3 Founder Ice Cube.
- Janelle Monáe Joins Milk to Celebrate Female Marathoners in NYC
The singer-songwriter and actor helped female runners celebrate the incredible accomplishment of running a marathon with an empowering DJ set within the VIP Recovery Lounge which also featured professional stretchers from NY Stretch, compression boots, recovery gear and chocolate milk to help repair and rebuild their muscles.
- Bridgestone Partners with Play Like a Girl!® to Launch Girls Flag Football and STEM Initiatives with Five Professional Football Teams
Bridgestone and PLAG are teaming up with five professional football franchises—the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans—for a series of programs during the 2023-2024 season designed to create equitable access to opportunity and develop the next generation of women leaders.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods Partners with Kelsey Plum for "Holiday Shopping Sprint"
One grand prize winner will enjoy a personal shopping experience at a DICK'S Sporting Goods, accompanied by 2-Time WNBA Champion and Gold Medalist Kelsey Plum. The winner will curate a dream holiday gift list as they walk through the store with Plum, who will then have three minutes to fill a shopping cart with as many items from the list as possible.
- The Athlete's Foot Celebrates Skate Culture with 'The Athlete of the Rink' Nationwide Tour
"By uniting skaters nationwide and celebrating their unparalleled skills, we aim to foster a deeper appreciation for the artistry of skating and its power to inspire, connect, and elevate," said Darius Billings, Vice President of Marketing and Community Engagement at The Athlete's Foot.
- Introducing the Next Level in Performance: Official Wilson® Basketball and Volleyball Uniforms, Exclusively Available Through SquadLocker®
This collaboration combines the innovation, performance, and iconic style that Wilson is renowned for with SquadLocker's cutting-edge technology, streamlined customization, and unbeatable convenience.
- Quaker® Launches New Pregrain Tour featuring NFL Inspired Recipes, Tailgate Truck and Donation to GENYOUth to Help Tackle Food Insecurity
NFL fans can try their team's recipe creation in person at select games during the Quaker Pregrain Tour, which will be making stops at six NFL games this season. The Quaker Oats Pregrain truck will show fans how to change up their stadium tailgate recipes with Quaker Oats and will provide fun and engaging tailgate activities.
