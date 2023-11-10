Qingdao's Licang District Builds a Bridge for International Culturral Exchange

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Licang District Convergence Media Center:

On October 23, a cultural convergence occurred as the Chongyang Festival coincided with the Fourth Longevity Culture Festival in Jiushui Sub-district, Licang District, Qingdao, Shandong Province. Foreign friends from Iran, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and other nations came together to join in this event, united by the theme "Respecting the Elderly, Loving the Elderly, and Inheriting Good Family Traditions."

This cultural gala afforded international guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of local intangible cultural heritage and traditional practices. They were treated to captivating Lyu opera performances, learned the intricate art of Pankou skill, and explored the beauty of Chinese calligraphy. These experiences not only forged a deeper understanding of the customs unique to Qingdao but also fostered cultural exchanges, emphasizing the global appeal of Chinese traditions, particularly the captivating essence of Qingdao culture.

The involvement of the foreign friends marked a significant step in their appreciation of Chinese traditional culture. Over the years, Licang District has demonstrated a strong commitment to nurturing foreign cultural exchanges. It has consistently invited international guests to witness the district's progress and bask in the allure of China's exceptional traditional culture. This sustained effort has significantly heightened the visibility and influence of Chinese culture, endearing more foreign friends to fall in love with Qingdao.

As a vital urban region within Qingdao, Licang District routinely hosts foreign cultural exchange activities centered around intangible cultural heritage themes. This initiative has cultivated a platform for Qingdao to intensify international communication and value exchange, establishing itself as a cornerstone in Qingdao's foreign cultural exchange initiatives.

The beauty of culture unfolds through exchanges and thrives through shared learning experiences. The event has effectively broadened and fortified the cultural exchange activities between China and foreign nations, serving as a bridge for mutual exploration of traditional customs. Looking ahead, Licang District remains committed to harnessing its cultural strengths, embarking on a series of Chinese and foreign cultural exchange endeavors to propel Qingdao culture towards greater global recognition.

