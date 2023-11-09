Yatra Online, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 17, 2023

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK , Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online, Inc. ("Company") (NASDAQ: YTRA), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel agencies, today announced that it will report its fiscal second quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023, before the market opens in New York on Friday, November 17, 2023. The Company will post the release in the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.yatra.com

The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Company's senior management team on November 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (or 7:00 PM India Standard Time) to discuss the results.

Webcast Link

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/513072489

Participant Details

Operator Assisted Dial-In:

United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839

United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428

Global Dial-In Numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=57854

Access Code: 182496

Additionally, please note that Yatra Online, Inc.'s Indian subsidiary, Yatra Online Limited will be announcing its results in India on November 14, 2023. This will be followed by a conference call hosted by Company's senior management team on November 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (6 AM Eastern Standard Time).

Dial in details:

Universal Dial in: +91 22 6280 1341/ +91 22 7115 8242

United States (Toll Free): +1 866 746 2133

UK (Toll Free): 0808 101 1573

Singapore (Toll Free): 800 101 2045

Hong Kong (Toll Free): 800 964 448

In accordance with its corporate disclosure policies and to prevent any leaks of financial results and ensure fairness, the Company is currently in its quiet period. This period will end on the date of the F2Q24 financial results on November 17, 2023. During the quiet period, the Company will not disclose any financials, comment on financial results, or respond to related questions.

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited, India's leading corporate travel services provider with over 800 large corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies. The company provides information, pricing, availability and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 105,600 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,490 cities across India, as well as approximately 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels.

For further information, please contact:

Manish Hemrajani

Yatra Online, Inc.

VP, Corporate Development and IR

ir@yatra.com

