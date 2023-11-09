STANFORD ONLINE HIGH SCHOOL LAUNCHES ADVANCED, IMMERSIVE ONLINE MATH COURSE THROUGH UNIVERSITY-LEVEL ONLINE

Students around the world may apply now to take an innovative combined Multivariable Calculus and Linear Algebra course online and learn Stanford University-Level math.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High school students in need of advanced mathematics courses need look no further than Stanford University. Stanford Pre-Collegiate University-Level Online Immersive, a unit of Stanford Online High School, has launched Multivariable Calculus and Linear Algebra, an online course based on recently developed curriculum for first-year Stanford students.

This challenging mathematics course prepares students for further studies in engineering, computer science, data science, and natural sciences, as well as theoretical mathematics. Students taking the course will earn five units of Stanford University Continuing Studies credit, which can be used to place out of required courses in college at the discretion of the receiving institution. Students who have completed this course will be well-prepared to take classes in ordinary differential equations and more advanced linear algebra.

"This ULO-Immersive class is designed to provide resources for advanced high school students to proceed well beyond what their school can offer," said Dr. Rafe Mazzeo, Cassius Lamb Kirk Professor of Mathematics at Stanford University and Faculty Director of Stanford Online High School. "This course follows a high level curriculum developed in my department to prepare Stanford undergraduate students for math, data science, AI, engineering, and all other quantitative disciplines. Linear algebra and the optimization techniques introduced in this course are fundamental for almost every application of math, particularly in data science and AI. This course is a prerequisite for many Stanford computer science and engineering courses. We are happy that it is now available to high school students.''

The course format is partially synchronous. Students will listen to two to three recorded Stanford faculty lectures per week, while also attending two synchronous online sessions in which the course instructor will expand on the material, and facilitate group discussion and work. Students should expect five hours per week of live online class time, and up to four hours of homework.

Stanford University-Level Online (ULO) courses were first created in the mid-1990's as part of the Education Program for Gifted Youth (EPGY). A portion of EPGY was a fully-accredited, diploma-granting, online independent school for students in grades 7-12 which is now known as Stanford Online High School.

The ULO program offers university-level mathematics and science courses to students who do not attend Stanford Online High School. The Multivariable Calculus and Linear Algebra course is the inaugural offering in the "Immersive" branch of the ULO program (ULO-I). Immersive courses are more rigorous than other ULO courses, which are asynchronous and designed for students to work through at their own pace.

"We are honored to offer high school students the opportunity to take Stanford University-Level Online courses with other highly motivated, math-minded high school students," said Dr. Tomohiro Hoshi, Head of Stanford Online High School. "When a higher level math curriculum is unavailable at their local school, we are able to offer them other options: Apply now to take this ULO-I Multivariable Calculus and Linear Algebra course or an asynchronous ULO course in the spring 2024 term, or apply to Stanford OHS to take post-AP Calculus math classes next fall."

Apply now for the spring semester, beginning Monday, January 29, 2024, and running until May 17, 2024. Applicants will be required to submit a transcript or other evidence demonstrating proficiency in single variable calculus at the level of AP Calculus BC or equivalent. They must also submit a recommendation letter from a math instructor, and be under the age of 18. The tuition fee is $4,900 for the course, and financial assistance is available to those who submit a financial aid application by December 6, 2023. To learn more and apply for the Multivariable Calculus and Linear Algebra course, visit https://ulo-i.stanford.edu/ .

Founded in 2006, Stanford Online High School is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and the California Association of Independent Schools (CAIS), and is a member of the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS), and the Council of International Schools. Students at Stanford Online High School are academically advanced, and participate in engaging, real-time online classes from anywhere in the world. For more information about Stanford Online High School, visit https://ohs.stanford.edu/ .

