SEVIERVILLE, TN SPARKLES DURING SMOKY MOUNTAIN WINTERFEST CELEBRATION NOV. 10-FEB. 19

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With twinkling lights and holiday delights, Smoky Mountain Winterfest (Nov. 10-Feb. 19) is a special time to visit Sevierville, Tennessee. More than 15,000,000 lights greet guests along the Parkway in Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, and Gatlinburg, while holiday attractions, shows, and shopping, make Smoky Mountain Winterfest fun for the whole family.

Holiday Lights & Fun

The newest must-see holiday activity is SkyLand's Festival of Lights at SkyLand Ranch. Located on a 100-acre mountaintop ranch, the event runs nightly through February 18 and features over 500,000 lights, holiday movies, live entertainment, and more.

Wilderness at the Smokies has once again transformed its outdoor waterpark into Winter Wilderland - complete with holiday snacks and treats, scheduled live entertainment, and a fun ice skating rink (Nov. 10-Jan. 15). Tickets to Winter Wilderland (and the skating rink) are open to both Wilderness guests and the public.

Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland (Nov. 17 – Jan. 7) is back with a longer-than-ever driving route sure to spark holiday spirit. Described as one of the most immersive drive-through light shows in the world, this visual extravaganza is perfectly synchronized to Christmas music played over your car radio.

Shopping

Holiday shopping is a cinch in Sevierville – whether you're looking for great deals on name brand items or something truly unique and unusual. Find high end apparel and accessories at popular retail centers like Tanger Outlets Sevierville or peruse specialty retailers like Smoky Mountain Knife Works where items range from cutlery and outdoor gear to real fossils and even historic artifacts.

Where to Stay

Planning a Smoky Mountain Winterfest visit? Choose a great place to stay. Settle into a cozy cabin all decked out for the holidays or choose a fun indoor water park resort so the kids can splash and play on vacation. Try glamping, stay in a treehouse, or reserve a great hotel in the middle of all the fun. Campgrounds and RV resorts also welcome visitors during Smoky Mountain Winterfest.

Learn more about visiting Sevierville and the Smoky Mountains this winter at VisitSevierville.com.

