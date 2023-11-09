Homebot Launches Mobile App, Connecting Clients with their Trusted Home Advisors in a Single Tap

DENVER, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homebot, the leading home finance education portal, today announced its launch of The Homebot Mobile App, allowing clients to connect with their trusted home advisors in a single tap right from their mobile device. This launch provides every Homebot customer the opportunity to engage their clients more deeply while generating more relationships with first-time homebuyers, at no additional cost.

According to the National Association of Realtors trends report in 2022, 74% of buyers find a home on their mobile device, while 90% of consumers' time on mobile is spent in native mobile applications. Homebot's 10 million consumers now have the ability to access their personalized home finance and home buying information in a mobile app or a web app experience.

"We couldn't be more excited to introduce the Homebot Mobile App, a game-changer for the millions of consumers already utilizing Homebot to make smarter home finance decisions," said Charlie Pratt, CEO of Homebot. "For our customers, it creates an opportunity to engage more deeply with their existing clients while opening the door to first-time homebuyers, who now account for 50% of all home purchases."

The Homebot Mobile App includes the foundational experiences consumers have grown to trust, while layering in new experiences that strongly appeal to the first-time homebuyer.

Homebot Mobile App highlights:

Engage your clients more deeply. Early results showed average screen time doubles when clients download the Homebot Mobile App.

Educate more homebuyers. Allow consumers to search properties with ease while seeing personalized financing insights on every listing. Our enhanced purchasing power insights and credit monitoring experience allow you to educate buyers who are earlier on their path to homeownership.

Generate more leads. Share your QR code by placing it on marketing assets, open houses, email signatures, and more to capture clients directly into the app.

Strengthen your real estate agent relationships. Homebot's loan officer customers who are cosponsoring real estate agents will be able to offer them the Homebot Mobile App.

The mobile app is now available to all Homebot customers. To learn more visit Homebot.ai

About Homebot

Homebot is a home finance education portal that keeps people connected to their home advisors (loan officers and real estate agents).

The award winning portal delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle. And with an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures lenders and agents remain the trusted advisors that consumers rely on to make informed decisions about the largest asset they may ever own, their home.

