Gut Health Survey Highlights Need to Educate Consumers on the Gut Microbiome for Overall Health

With gut health issues on the rise, consumer interest in biotics is increasing, yet there is a gap in understanding how the gut microbiome impacts health.

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verb Biotics LLC., a microbiome innovation company, commissioned an unbiased research study of 2,157 randomly-selected Americans to better understand the public's gut health and their perceptions of biotics.

Verb Biotics Logo (PRNewswire)

Insights from the 2023 Consumer Gut Health Survey point to three major themes: American consumers are experiencing gut health issues, the gut microbiome is poorly understood, and consumers are seeking out education on biotics. "Gut health, a barometer of health and well-being, remains one of the most misunderstood facets of human health," said Peggy Steele, Verb's Chief Commercial Officer.

7 in 10 Americans experience symptoms relating to gut health, including stomach aches, bloating, and acid reflux. Notably, 40% of those with gut issues claim it impacts their daily lives. Consumers are increasingly seeking straightforward solutions that require less of a mental load to alleviate symptoms, such as drinking water, walking, and taking antacids. Only 1 in 10 gut health sufferers turn to probiotics when symptoms arise. "Probiotics offer a compelling opportunity to enhance people's daily lives with the potential to improve overall well-being," says Todd Beckman, Verb's Chief Executive Officer, "which is why we are so passionate about our metabolite-delivering solutions."

While 61% of consumers believe maintaining a healthy microbiome is important to maintain physical health, only 2 out of 10 people can identify the correct definition for the gut microbiome. And while 7 in 10 consumers are familiar with probiotics, only 49% have ever used any form of biotics. Consumers link the benefits of biotics to reducing inflammation and improving sleep and mood, but few linked the benefits to the gut microbiome. "The gap in understanding of how to use biotics for gut health results in many consumers failing to reap the full advantages of these beneficial microorganisms," said Peggy Steele, CCO. After learning how biotics can beneficially impact specific health states, 29% of non-biotic users expressed interest in taking biotics in the future, increasing the opportunity of current and potential users to 78%. Surveyed respondents claim that too much scientific jargon causes them to disengage; consumers are seeking biotic solutions with benefits they can feel that are backed by science.

About Verb Biotics

Verb Biotics is a business-to-business ingredient supplier of pro, post and synbiotics for food, beverage, and dietary supplement brands. Please visit www.verbbiotics.com for more information. To read our Consumer Gut Health Survey in more detail, please visit: Verb Biotics 2023 Consumer Gut Health Survey.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Verb Biotics