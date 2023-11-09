dbt Labs Appoints Tech Veteran Brandon Sweeney as President and Chief Operating Officer

Sweeney's appointment comes as the data transformation leader expands its executive team to support significant customer growth and momentum

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dbt Labs , the pioneer in analytics engineering, today announced the appointment of Brandon Sweeney as President and Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Sweeney will lead the global go-to-market organization, including revenue, customer success, partnerships and marketing. Sweeney will play a critical role in growing the business as it experiences rapid adoption, helping customers manage data complexity at scale.

"We've been helping data practitioners implement the best ideas from software engineering for the past seven years, and have seen a tremendous amount of growth along this journey, " said Tristan Handy, founder and CEO of dbt Labs. "As we scale our business, I am very excited to partner with Brandon. His experience is incredibly relevant and he is a terrific fit for our team."

An industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience, Sweeney most recently served as the Chief Revenue Officer at HashiCorp where he played a pivotal role through its IPO, growing revenue to over $550 million including 40% of the Fortune 500. Before that, he held numerous global senior sales leadership roles at VMware, where he helped scale the company from $70 million to over $11 billion in revenue. Sweeney brings deep cross-functional expertise spanning technology and investment banking.

"I've been thoroughly impressed by what Tristan and the entire dbt Labs team have built," said Sweeney. "This company has quickly established itself as the unquestioned category leader in data transformation. I am thrilled to be part of this next phase of growth as we continue to deliver business impact through our modern data stack solutions."

Sweeney's appointment comes at a time of notable momentum for dbt Labs, with highlights including:

Accelerated Growth: Increased total dbt Cloud customer count to over 3,800, including the British Red Cross and ThermoFisher Scientific.

Expanded Leadership Team: This year welcomed several new leaders to support the organization as it scales, including Luis Maldonado as VP of Product, Megan Pittman as VP of People, Clarke Patterson as VP of Product Marketing and Alyssa Smrekar as VP of Brand Marketing.

New York City Office: Opened the company's third office with the goal of working closely with its east coast partners and customers.

Award Winning Partner Ecosystem: Honored with "Partner of the Year" recognition from both Snowflake and Databricks in addition to Databricks' fastest-growing data and AI product of the year , seeing 260% YoY growth, and over 700 customers using dbt on Databricks. Honored with "Partner of the Year" recognition from bothandin addition to Databricks', seeing 260% YoY growth, and over 700 customers using dbt on Databricks.

New Innovations: Continued to solidify its position as the industry standard for data transformation with the introduction of dbt Mesh, dbt Explorer and Cloud CLI as well as the next generation of the dbt Semantic Layer . Continued to solidify its position as the industry standard for data transformation with the introduction ofas well as the next generation of the

Fast-Growing Technology: For the second year in a row, dbt Labs has been recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list ranking #42 in 2023, which recognizes the fastest-growing public and private technology companies in North America . For the second year in a row, dbt Labs has been recognized on thelist ranking #42 in 2023, which recognizes the fastest-growing public and private technology companies in

About dbt Labs

Since 2016, dbt Labs has been on a mission to help analysts create and disseminate organizational knowledge. dbt Labs pioneered the practice of analytics engineering, built the primary tool in the analytics engineering toolbox, and has been fortunate enough to see a fantastic community coalesce to help push the boundaries of the analytics engineering workflow. Today there are 30,000 companies using dbt every week, 90,000 dbt Community members, and over 3,800 dbt Cloud customers.

