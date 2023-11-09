apree health to Launch Value-Based, Advanced Primary Care Model in Atlanta

Dedicated to improving access, affordability, and delivering outcomes with launch of Advanced Primary Care system

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- apree health , a combination of Castlight Health and Vera Whole Health, is building an advanced primary care system in Atlanta to transform how patients access and engage with care, how providers deliver care, and how employers pay for care.

Beginning with five new advanced primary care centers in the Atlanta area under apree's Vera Whole Health brand. apree health, in an agreement with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia will increase access to high quality primary care for Anthem members across all commercial segments.

This novel primary care solution is designed to integrate with the Anthem benefits ecosystem and programs - making these elements work harder for Anthem customers while improving health outcomes and reducing the total cost of care. apree health clinics will deliver a better primary care experience that is truly designed for members - more time with their dedicated care team, expanded access through same and next day appointment availability as well as in-person and virtual options, and proactive health alerts and updates on upcoming needs or care recommendations.

"We are delighted to enter into an agreement with apree health that provides expanded access to quality healthcare for the thousands of members we mutually serve," said Robert Bunch, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia. "This agreement furthers our shared commitment to increase access to high-quality primary care while improving the health and well-being of our members."

apree health combines navigation with high quality primary care into a first-of-kind, purpose-built solution for the commercial market. By aggregating a vast amount of data through its technology platform, apree health creates a dynamic, whole person health profile that personalizes outreach to engage members most in need of high-quality primary care. Once engaged, a dedicated and integrated care team — primary care providers, behavioral health clinicians, health coaches, care managers — surrounds each member, building trusted relationships that increase the number of high value touchpoints aimed at improving health outcomes.

"There is an affordability crisis in U.S. healthcare. Person-centric navigation tied to advanced primary care can bend that cost curve," said Donald Trigg, CEO of apree health. "Together, we can not only increase access to high-quality primary care, but also help make Atlanta a healthier place for employers to grow and their employees to live.

apree health will accept Anthem members enrolled in commercial employer-based and Health Insurance Exchange plans, starting in 2024. Beginning January 2024, Anthem members will have access to care at four centers, with a fifth center being added in 2024.

About apree health

apree health brings together a best-in-class engagement platform with an advanced primary care model to provide a vastly better health and care experience, improve outcomes, and significantly lower the total cost of care for a population. Its proven solutions are built on a robust data and technology foundation that provides a rich understanding of each person, a navigation experience that engages individuals in their health and care, and an integrated care team that manages the individual's whole health. apree health was formed when leading advanced primary care provider Vera Whole Health merged with digital health innovator Castlight Health in 2022. Both companies were founded in 2008. apree health partners with top U.S. employers, leading provider groups, and some of the country's largest, most progressive health plans. www.apreehealth.com

