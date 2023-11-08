Tech-Driven Dental Staffing Marketplace "TempMee" Transforms into "GoTu," Reflecting Refreshed Vision

New name and identity support broader vision for delivering innovative, technology-driven solutions for the dental staffing crisis



MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TempMee, a pioneering digital staffing marketplace revolutionizing the dental industry, is now "GoTu." The rebrand and new name reflect the company's vision to provide an innovative solution empowering dental professionals to take control of their careers and enabling practices to grow and increase profitability.

TempMee (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2019 by tech visionaries Ed Thomas and Cary Gahm, the company has evolved from a modest team of two to a thriving workforce of more than 150. Its user-friendly platform connects over 20,000 dental offices with over 32,000 verified dental professionals and has filled more than 125,000 shifts across more than 30 states.

"GoTu underscores our evolution into the 'go-to' workforce resource for the entire dental community," said Ed Thomas, co-founder and co-CEO. "As our company has matured, we see new opportunities to serve this market and make a bigger impact on the dental industry overall."

Added Cary Gahm, co-founder and co-CEO, "We remain deeply committed to providing technology-driven solutions for today's challenges. Our rebrand to GoTu is about distancing ourselves from temp agencies of the past and being more complimentary of our users and their skill sets. The word "temp" is sometimes misconstrued and can seem like a bandage or a quick fix to an immediate problem. However, our users are professionals at the peak of their profession, so we call their usage of the platform 'skill-sharing.' GoTu is more than just a name; it encapsulates our commitment to value-driven conversations and empowering individuals and businesses alike."

GoTu is a digital marketplace connecting registered dental professionals with dental practices seeking permanent, part-time and/or temporary staff members. For professionals, the platform provides flexibility, autonomy, and the ability to pursue career goals, on one's own terms. For practices, GoTu offers a secure and reliable way to connect with well-vetted, highly trained professionals who can help them level up their businesses.

With GoTu, individuals have the autonomy to shape their futures on their own terms. The company remains steadfast in leading the way toward innovation and entrepreneurial excellence with instant solutions through streamlined simplicity and upskilling.

Learn more at https://joingotu.com/ and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube @joingotu.

About GoTu

GoTu (formerly TempMee) is a pioneering, technology-driven workforce solution and skill-sharing marketplace serving the dental industry. The platform allows dental offices to contract directly with registered dental hygienists, dental assistants, and associate dentists to fill both short-term and permanent positions. Launched in 2019 as a response to the growing staffing crisis in the dental industry, the platform has connected more than 20,000 dental offices with over 32,000 dental professionals. Founders and childhood friends Cary Gahm and Edward Thomas, in collaboration with Debra Simmons, RDH, have grown the Miami-based business from a bootstrapped startup to an institutional, investor-backed powerhouse with 150+ dedicated team members. For more information, visit https://joingotu.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoTu