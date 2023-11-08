KVD Beauty Reveals New Campaign Alongside Mega-Content Creator Mikayla Nogueira

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KVD Beauty , the industry leader in powerful and pigmented color cosmetics, releases their "Follow the Rules // F*ck the Rules" campaign featuring makeup artist and mega-content creator Mikayla Nogueira and the four winners of their viral social media contest. Generating 900+ TikTok submissions and more than 14 million views under the hashtag #KVDFtheRules, this first-of-its-kind contest resulted in a social media blitz across all platforms. This disruptive campaign celebrates the duality of beauty and spotlights how KVD Beauty gives fans the tools to express all parts of their identity through makeup artistry.

Known and loved for her authentic, trend-driving, high-impact makeup content consistently shared with her incredible 15M TikTok Followers, Nogueira has been a leader in the beauty landscape for years. Throughout her digital ascension, Nogueira has been outspoken about her love of KVD Beauty, even helping to catapult their Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm into an unmatched orbit of virality following the product launch in 2021.

This September, Nogueira celebrated the brand again, announcing the "Follow the Rules // F*ck the Rules" contest to her dedicated audience. Participants were asked to post a 45+ second TikTok video of a split-face look that showed how they "follow the rules" and how they "f*ck the rules" with their makeup look. The contest engaged fans and followers in an unprecedented capacity, providing four lucky winners with the opportunity to fly to New York City on an all-expenses-paid trip that included the ultimate KVD Beauty shopping spree at ULTA Beauty, and being featured as the faces of the "Follow the Rules // F*ck the Rules" campaign, which has officially launched.

Nogueira's vision for this partnership was driven by her desire to use her platform to uplift, inspire, and give back to aspiring content creators in her community. Selecting the winners was incredibly challenging, Nogueira noted, as the level of talent across the entries was unmatched. Throughout the weekend in New York City, Nogueira offered mentorship to the winners, encouraging them to stay true to themselves and remaining open and vulnerable when creating content.

Nogueira served as both the star and creative director of the campaign shoot. "This is the craziest thing I have ever done. From the get-go, I knew I wanted to play with the concept of following the rules and saying 'f*ck the rules.' This struggle is something I face daily as a creative, a makeup artist, and simply as a person. It extends beyond makeup—it's a broader message. If you're passionate about something, whether it's makeup or anything else in life, you just have go for it. I hope this message resonated with everyone, not just makeup lovers."

Of the partnership, Nogueira shared, "KVD Beauty has always inspired me to say 'f*ck it' and create looks that make me feel the most like myself. I'm honored that I get to work closely with a brand that I've loved for nearly 10 years! For my 16th birthday, I went to New York City and spent all my money on KVD. This is an epic, full-circle moment for me."

Nogueira continued, sharing "I'm really proud to partner with such a massive, global brand that really values and champions artistic freedom and individuality. I'm excited to be at the forefront of that mission alongside KVD Beauty. Like many, I can definitely identify with both the 'f*ck the rules' side and 'follow the rules' side. I love to alternate. Versatile products like KVD Beauty's Dazzle Stick let me have it both ways."

"When we were considering partners to participate in this campaign, we quickly and unanimously agreed that Mikayla would be the perfect fit," said Sarah Koch, SVP and GM of KVD Beauty. "In addition to her expertise in the makeup artistry landscape, Mikayla has a special way of engaging her community with authentic, lighthearted and informative content which continues to set her apart from the rest. We fully enjoyed working with both Mikayla and the contest winners to make this campaign a memorable one."

Highlighting a selection of the brand's latest and greatest products, including their Dazzle Long-Wear Eyeshadow Sticks, Good Apple Lightweight Full-Coverage Concealer, Tattoo Pencil Liner and Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick, the campaign continues to encourage consumers around the globe to get in on the rule-breaking fun with KVD Beauty.

Check out the campaign video below featuring Mikayla and the four winners: @jooonyer, @krislyncosmetics, @adrewwo, and @livelybeautyy.

ABOUT KVD BEAUTY:

KVD Beauty creates high-pigment, high-performance makeup inspired by tattoo artistry, like our #1 award-winning Tattoo Liner. With long-wear, ink-like pigment and needle-sharp precision, it's the uncontested holy grail of liquid eyeliner. But we stand for more than just performance: Our makeup is 100% vegan and cruelty-free, we care about the planet, and we champion artistry of all kinds—not just makeup. We celebrate the individual through artistic self-expression and limitless creativity. And above all, we give you the tools to live your beauty truth.

ABOUT KENDO:

KENDO BRANDS solely owns and operates KVD BEAUTY. KENDO is an innovative beauty brand incubator that creates and acquires beauty brands and turns them into global powerhouses: FENTY Beauty by Rihanna, OLEHENRIKSEN Skincare, Lip Lab Stores, and KVD Beauty. KENDO offices are in San Francisco, Paris, Dubai, London, São Paulo, Sydney and Singapore.

ABOUT MIKAYLA NOGUEIRA:

Mikayla Nogueira is a New England-based makeup artist who began her career as a beauty content creator in March of 2020 after going viral on TikTok. Mikayla started practicing makeup at the age of 10 and knew it was her passion early on. Now, in her early twenties, she has successfully taken the beauty world by storm and prides herself on her authentic and honest reviews, tutorials, and lifestyle content. Mikayla brings not only talent and expertise to the beauty community on social media, but also her Massachusetts flair, which is adored by many.

