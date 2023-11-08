ForeTees and Unknown Golf Announce Platform Integration to Enhance Golf Club Experience

ROGERS, Ark., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeTees, a leading golf club management software provider, and Unknown Golf, a golf tournament and game management leader, are thrilled to announce their strategic platform integration. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the golfing experience by combining ForeTees' robust management tools with Unknown Golf's tournament and event management platform.

Integrating the ForeTees and Unknown Golf platforms will provide golf clubs and their members with a seamless and enhanced member experience. This integration will enable golf clubs to streamline their operations, improve member engagement, and optimize course management by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics.

ForeTees' comprehensive golf club management software offers a range of features, including tee time reservations, member communication, and more. With the integration of Unknown Golf's cutting-edge technology, golf clubs will access additional functionalities such as real-time scoring and leaderboards, personalized player insights, player-to-player challenges, and many other social on-course functions.

Through this collaboration, golf club administrators will benefit from a unified platform that simplifies their day-to-day operations, allowing them to focus on delivering exceptional service to their members. On the other hand, members will enjoy a personalized golfing experience, with access to real-time information, personalized recommendations, and interactive tools to enhance their game.

"We are excited to partner with Unknown Golf to bring a new level of innovation to the golf industry," said Bob Parise, President of ForeTees. "By integrating our platforms, we aim to provide golf clubs and their members with a seamless and technologically advanced golfing experience. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to continuously enhance our offerings and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

"We are thrilled to join forces with ForeTees to create a unified platform that combines the best of both worlds," said Justin Whaley, CEO of Unknown Golf. "Our advanced platform, coupled with ForeTees' industry-leading software, will empower golf clubs to elevate their operations and deliver an unparalleled golfing experience to their members."

The platform integration between ForeTees and Unknown Golf is set to launch in November 2023. For further information, golf club professionals interested in learning more about this collaboration and its benefits are encouraged to email sales@unknowngolf.com.

About ForeTees:

ForeTees is a leading golf club management software provider, offering a comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline operations and enhance member experiences. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, ForeTees is trusted by golf clubs worldwide. Learn more about ForeTees at foretees.com.

About Unknown Golf:

A licensed USGA® tournament provider, Unknown Golf was built by golfers and golf professionals to provide a simple yet robust event and game management platform. The platform manages every data point so club professionals, directors, and players can enjoy the game. USGA® GHIN integrated, UnknownGolf is the home of everything a golfer wants to know about their golf game. While UnknownGolf is a powerful platform, its service-first approach sets them apart. Learn more at unknowngolf.com and follow UnknownGolf on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

