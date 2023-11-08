Extended Stay America Joins Military Makeover with Montel® to Provide a Home Away From Home for Purple Heart Veteran

The Leading Mid-Priced Extended Stay Hotel Company has Partnered with the Series to Renovate the Home of Decorated U.S. Veteran, Carlos Colón-Ruiz

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extended Stay America®, the nation's leading mid-priced extended-stay hotel brand family, is pleased to announce its exclusive hospitality partnership with the award-winning reality television program, Military Makeover with Montel®. Extended Stay America hosted U.S. veteran, Carlos Colón-Ruiz and his two children at its Extended Stay America Suites – Dallas – Plano location during their home makeover, which will begin airing on the Lifetime TV network on November 10.

Military Makeover is hosted and co-produced by Montel Williams, a 22-year United States Marine Corps and Navy veteran. The Lifetime TV show transforms the homes and lives of military families across the country by enlisting the help of designers, contractors, landscapers, and other home improvement professionals. This project marks Extended Stay America's second partnership with the program; the company served as the exclusive hospitality partner of season 25 of the show, which aired in 2021.

"It is an honor to once again partner with Military Makeover and have the privilege of providing a temporary home for Carlos Colón-Ruiz and his family during their home renovation," said Greg Juceam, President and CEO, Extended Stay America. "Carlos is a true American hero and is so deserving of this home renovation. Delivering genuine goodness is a critical part of our mission, and we have the utmost respect and admiration for all veterans and military families at Extended Stay America. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the show on this incredible home transformation for the Colón-Ruiz family."

Colón-Ruiz had an impressive career in the military, having served in the 1/506th Infantry – one of the most recognized units in the United States due to its popularity in the HBO series, 'Band of Brothers.' In 2008, while serving in Afghanistan, a rocket-propelled grenade exploded in his Humvee, causing him to suffer several serious injuries, including significant loss of sight and hearing, total loss of two fingers, and paralysis of two more. Due to his remarkable bravery, Colón-Ruiz was awarded a Purple Heart by President George W. Bush, as well as an Infantry Badge and Army Commendations Medal. Today, he is a proud father of three and continues to use his military-style endurance to compete in various IRONMAN races and marathons.

Beyond partnering with Military Makeover with Montel, Extended Stay America is proud to employ hundreds of military veterans and reservists at its hotels and hotel support center, and host thousands of active military and veterans at 700+ hotels across the country each year. To support military personnel and their families, Extended Stay America offers discounted military and government rates. All Extended Stay America branded hotels offer suites that are ideal for those seeking a place to stay during relocation, reassignment, or Base Reassignment and Closure (BRAC). Many of the company's hotels are in close proximity to military bases, catering to the needs of military personnel and providing a sense of home while away from home.

All hotels in the Extended Stay America family of brands feature spacious suites with fully equipped kitchens, space for working and dining, free wi-fi, premium cable, pet-friendly rooms and on-site guest laundry. Extended Stay America Premier Suites and Extended Stay America Suites offer free breakfast. Extended Stay America is a dependable and welcoming option for guests like the Colón-Ruiz family who need affordable temporary housing.

Tune in to Lifetime TV on November 10 to meet Carlos Colón-Ruiz and his family and see the renovation of their home in Texas; re-airing on November 16. Extended Stay America will also be briefly featured on Episode 3 on November 24, re-airing on November 30. All episodes will air on Lifetime TV the American Forces Network; please check local listings for times and channels.

For more information on Extended Stay America, please visit: esa.com/military-makeover.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America is the leading mid-priced extended stay hotel brand family in the U.S. with more than 700 hotels. Committed to delivering genuine goodness and value to every guest at every location, the Extended Stay brand family includes Extended Stay America Premier Suites, Extended Stay America Suites and Extended Stay America Select Suites. For more information, or to book, please visit www.esa.com and follow @ExendedStayAmerica.

About 'Military Makeover with Montel®'

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

About BrandStar: We're matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

