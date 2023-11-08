BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion DMS announces integration with Auto Pro Solutions.

Auto Pro Solutions, LLC is a leading provider of innovative solutions for the automotive industry. With a focus on streamlining operations and enhancing customer experience, Auto Pro Solutions offers a range of features that are designed to help automotive businesses thrive.

"The integration between Dominion DMS and Auto Pro Solutions has allowed my team to quickly enter the details that they need without jumping to multiple screens and eliminating double entries. We are able to maximize productivity and eliminate longer wait times for our customers." - Megan Hassel, Service Manager, Browns Elkader.

APS offers a comprehensive suite of software solutions tailored to the specific needs of automotive businesses.

Product Offerings:

Service Scheduling/Appointment Management ("Scheduler". The Scheduler allows automotive businesses to efficiently schedule service appointments for customers, manage technician schedules, and track service history. It helps businesses streamline their service operations and improve customer satisfaction.

Manufacturer Maintenance/Service Menus (maintenance menus per Manufacturer specifications).

Multi-Point Inspection.

Labor and Parts Estimator.

Used Vehicle Inspection.

Data reporting for "work needed" but not sold at the last appointment.

Customization and Integration:

APS understands that each automotive business has unique requirements. Therefore, APS offers customization services to tailor their software solutions to meet specific business needs. APS also provides integration capabilities to seamlessly integrate APS software with existing systems, such as accounting software or third-party applications.

Benefits for Automotive Businesses:

By utilizing the software solutions provided by APS, automotive businesses can experience several benefits. These include a) improved operational efficiency, b) enhanced customer relationship management, c) increased sales and revenue, d)optimized service scheduling, e) and effective marketing campaigns.

Customer Support and Training:

APS is committed to providing excellent customer support and training to ensure all clients can effectively utilize their software solutions. APS offers comprehensive web training programs and dedicated support channels to assist customers in maximizing the value of their software investment

"Our partnership is built on trust, transparency, and a shared vision for the future. Together, we can leverage our unique strengths and resources to drive innovation, create value, and deliver exceptional results. Our collaboration is not just about achieving short-term objectives; it is about building a foundation for long-term success. We believe that by working together, we can accomplish far more than we could ever achieve alone." - Dan Powell, Chief Financial Officer, Auto Pro Solutions.

Dominion's unique new pricing structure, including an unheard-of $0 initial and monthly fee for VUE Core DMS, and partnering with industry leaders in the automotive field gives dealers the freedom and flexibility to create the custom software solution their business needs.

"Dominion prides itself on being a leader in the industry and bringing new and innovative ways to benefit our dealer partners. Saving the dealers an average of $6,500 monthly, per rooftop while working with companies like Auto Pro Solutions gives our dealers the solutions they need and want." - Arlene Clements, VP of Business Development, Dominion DMS.

This announcement is another reason for dealers to reconsider their current DMS relationship and consider what VUE DMS can offer. To learn more about Dominion DMS and its VUE DMS platform, visit DominionDMS.com.

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS partners with franchised automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. VUE by Dominion DMS is a cloud-native dealer management system that gives dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. VUE enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website, and like us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Auto Pro Solutions, LLC:

Auto Pro Solutions, LLC is a leading provider of automotive solutions for businesses and individuals. With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, we strive to deliver high-quality products and services that meet the unique needs of our clients. At Auto Pro Solutions, we understand the challenges faced by automotive businesses in today's competitive market. Our comprehensive suite of solutions is designed to streamline operations, increase efficiency, and drive growth.

Our flagship product, Autosked Pro Manager, is a state-of-the-art dealership management system that offers a wide range of features to simplify day-to-day operations. From inventory management and sales tracking to customer relationship management and financial reporting, Auto Pro Manager provides all the tools you need to run your business smoothly. At Auto Pro Solutions, we pride ourselves on our commitment to excellence. Our team of experienced professionals works closely with each client to understand their unique needs and provide customized solutions that deliver real results. We are dedicated to staying at the forefront of industry trends and technologies, ensuring that our clients always have access to the latest tools and innovations.

With a proven track record of success and a strong reputation in the industry, Auto Pro Solutions is the trusted choice for automotive businesses looking to optimize their operations and achieve long-term success. Contact us today to learn more about how we can help your business thrive.

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Scott Smith

Product & Content Marketing Manager

Dominion DMS

Scott.Smith2@dominiondms.com

